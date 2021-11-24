Samsung Will Build a $17 Billion Chip Plant in Taylor, Texas
Samsung is set to build a $ 17 billion semiconductor factory in Taylor, Texas, it said Tuesday, in a bid to persuade chip makers in Washington to build more components in the United States.
The decision came after months of deliberations on potential locations in the United States and South Korea. The company, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of computer chips, considered a site in Austin, about 40 minutes from Taylor, as well as locations in Arizona and New York.
As Washington urges chip makers to build more in the United States, cities are scrambling to get a share of the potential boom. Taylor tried hard to lure the Samsung plant. The city, its independent school district, and surrounding counties pledged millions of dollars in tax breaks to the company. Semiconductor plants require abundant water and reliable energy, so they agreed to carry water from a nearby county for convenience.
Samsung’s decision comes amid a major shortage of semiconductors for key products such as the Ford F-150, medical devices and iPhones.
Lawmakers and the Biden administration are concerned that not enough important elements are being created in the United States. China has invested heavily in promoting the production of computer chips within its borders, and both Taiwan and South Korea make up the bulk of semiconductors. Policymakers are concerned about the threat to the United States’ economic and national security.
The Taylor plant will be the newest plant to be built in the United States in recent years. Intel this year worked on two new factories on its existing campus in Arizona. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is also building a new plant in the state.
