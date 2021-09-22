Samsung’s legendary Odyssey G9 gaming monitor is $200 off right now

When it first debuted at CES 2020, the second Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor stunned onlookers. With an immersive 1000R curvature and a sci-fi-inspired frame, it looks less like a screen and more like a spaceship command center capable of taking you into anything you see on the screen. As you can imagine, though, its price was equally jaw-dropping. However, today it is a little less.

Right now, you can get the best bang for your buck with a gaming monitor that does three. Instead of $1,100, the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 is currently $900 on Amazon, which matches the monitor’s lowest price ever. As one of the most immersive monitors on the market, it offers a curved screen with a 32:9 aspect ratio, as well as bright HDR, low input lag and a fast 1ms response time. The 1440p monitor also supports both AMD FreeSync 2 and is Nvidia G-Sync compatible, in addition to having a high 120Hz refresh rate. Read our review.

If you’ve picked up a PlayStation 5 and are currently looking to increase the storage capacity of your console, Samsung’s 980 Pro SSD is currently sitting at its best price on Amazon. Normally $230, the 1TB NVMe model is now available for $180, more than 20 percent off the list price. One of the few drives to meet (and exceed) Sony’s requirements for speed, it’s one of our picks for the best M.2 SSDs for PS5. Note, however, that you will need to purchase a compatible heatsink with it and install it yourself. Samsung is planning to release a model with a built-in heatsink later this year.

Not a gamer? Don’t fret: We also found plenty of non-gaming deals that might interest you today. For example, right now, you can pair your soon-to-be-released iPad mini with the latest Apple Pencil, which is currently available for one of its best prices. Through September 29, or while supplies last, Voot is selling the second-generation stylus to Amazon Prime members for $110 instead of $125 — $10 shy of its all-time low at Amazon. Unlike its predecessor, which awkwardly charges via the Lightning port, the latest Apple Pencil can charge wirelessly while magnetically docked to the side of the latest iPad Pro, iPad mini, or iPad Air. Note, however, that this doesn’t work with the upcoming, entry-level iPad.

If you’re in the market for an affordable laptop that’s basically excellent, my colleague Monica Chin’s low-spec configuration is down to $200 at Best Buy. Regularly $529, the retailer is temporarily selling the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of SSD, and Intel 10th Gen Core i3 for $330.

Also, at Best Buy, you can get huge discounts on this heavyweight gaming laptop from Asus. Normally $1,000, the TUF gaming laptop is a great value for $800. It has a 17.3-inch display capable of a 144Hz refresh rate, and features Intel’s 11th Gen Core i5-11260H processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and most notably Nvidia’s RTX 3050 Ti graphics chip. As long as you don’t mind that this isn’t a very portable machine, you’re up for a bargain.

