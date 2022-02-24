Samuel Montembeault, Nick Suzuki help Canadiens beat Sabres, 4-0



Samuel Montembelt saved 32 for his first NHL shutout, Nick Suzuki scored his second goal of the game on a penalty shot and the Montreal Canadians beat the Buffalo Sabers 4-0 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.

“I feel really good, especially being able to get my first shutout at Bell Center.” Montebelt said. “I think I’ll talk to the time-keeper because I think time has gone much slower in the third time than in the other. But I’m really glad the guys did an exceptional job and we won.”

Cole Cowfield had a goal and an assist and Jack Evans added an empty-netter.

“There are some guys who take care of the team and you can win a lot of games that way,” said Canadian interim coach Martin St. Louis. “When you are 4-0 ahead and you block shots with one minute left. It’s fun to see how fast the culture has progressed.”

Craig Anderson made 25 saves for Buffalo. The Sabers have lost four in a row.

Buffalo forward Alex Touch said of Montreal, “They have a lot more jam in their game, their work ethic is more than the last match we played against them.”

“I thought it was a good character. I think it was 4-0 and you can see that by the end of the galaxy it was sold for a block there. We need a lot more of it in our locker room. It’s not there now and we have to change it Look at yourself to do it. “

The Canadians scored the first goal in the fourth game in a row after a gift from Cody Akin in his own zone. Montreal tried to respond with a shot, hitting a loose puck in the Suzuki slot and tapping it.

Suzuki awarded a penalty shot at 5:57 in the second period after stopping Pak in the center neutral zone and being hooked by Dylan’s cousins. Suzuki started his effort from the right, then patiently cut inside and beat Anderson in the top right corner shot.

Comments: In seven games for St. Louis, Cofield has six goals and four assists. … Montreal’s Josh Anderson left the game late for the second time when he hit his head while trying to block a shot from Casey Mittelstad. Paul Byron also did not return to the game after being injured in the first period.

Coming next

Sabers: Friday night in St. Louis.

Canadian: Saturday night in Ottawa.