San Antonio robbery suspects allegedly lured victims to location, stole their car and led police on a chase



A pair of men in the early 20’s lured two women to a location in northern San Antonio on Tuesday morning, then tied up one and stole another’s car before chasing the chief. San Antonio Police Department.

Both suspects, whose identities were not released, were eventually arrested and are now facing charges of more heinous robbery.

When the women arrived at the apartment complex, one of them went inside and was tied up with a jeep tie by the suspects, who later went outside and stole another victim’s car, according to a preliminary report from the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were called to the scene and the stolen car was soon identified, Fox 29 San Antonio reported as a Burgundy Cadillac.

When they tried to start a traffic stop, the suspects quickly left but wrecked the car and ran into a nearby neighborhood, where police arrested them around 4:30 p.m.

The San Antonio Police Department insisted it was an ongoing investigation and they were still trying to straighten out what had happened.