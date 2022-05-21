San Bernardino, California party shooting leaves 1 dead, 9 injured

San Bernardino, California party shooting leaves 1 lifeless, 9 injured



9 individuals have been injured and one was killed in a shooting in San Bernardino, California, late Friday night time.

In line with the Fox 11 LA, E.C. Responded to the 3600 block of Highland Avenue.

Arriving on the scene, they discovered a lifeless sufferer outdoors the San Bernardino enterprise.

Authorities instructed the station that others have been shot whereas attending a party, a lot of whom have been taken to hospital.

NBC Los Angeles reported that the party was at a San Bernardino hookah lounge and police stated the accidents didn’t seem like deadly.

No arrests have been made. Fox 11 stated police are trying to find the suspect or suspects who have been answerable for the shooting and an motive unknown.

It is a growing story. Please look again for updates.

