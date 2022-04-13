San Diego area sees surge in Ukrainian refugees crossing US-Mexico border



Thousands of Ukrainians are flying to Mexico and then entering the United States near San Diego.

For almost a month now, volunteers have been running a makeshift camp to welcome refugees through the San Isidro port of entry into the United States from Mexico, Tijuana.

The volunteers greeted them with applause and cheers, coming one after another, each with the same kind of story: a long journey, a tiring journey and worries for the future.

Alona Bastis welcomed her sister Irina this week.

Irina spent several days on the plane and at a processing center in Mexico.

“There are no words to describe what we feel,” Bastis said.

On the fifth day of her journey from Ukraine, Elena Fetisova greeted her teenage sister in Tijuana.

“My sister is 15, and she’s coming straight from Ukraine,” Fetisova said

And Natalia Povod, 22, was on a foreign tour in the Czech Republic when the war broke out. His program ended this month.

“In April, I had to go home. But I realized there was no way to get home,” Povod said.

Since the beginning of the war, 4.6 million people have fled Ukraine According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR), many are in nearby European countries.

“I spoke to this lady. She was 62. She had her own hair studio salon, and she just didn’t want to leave. She wanted to, this is my home,” said Alina Gordon, founder of the Church of Music San Diego and a volunteer at the border. “The night before he decided to leave, they dropped a phosphorus bomb outside his apartment.”

Churches, nonprofits and other organizations are helping people on both sides of the border, providing food, water, hot drinks, blankets and even books and toys for children.

They are providing transportation, temporary accommodation and free legal services.

Alina Gordon says she immigrated to the United States from Ukraine in 1994 with her parents.

“They left everything behind. But the difference with what’s happening now is that we had a year to prepare for immigration,” Gordon said. “Most of the families I’m seeing at the moment, 99.9% are left overnight. And they have a backpack with them. And most of their belongings are still back in Ukraine.”

Immigration lawyers say stricter visa requirements, missing documents and epidemic restrictions have made it harder for Ukrainians to enter the United States legally.

It is quick to cross Mexico and then apply for asylum at the border.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from. If you want to enter the United States, you need to have some documents to enter. Usually we have it in our passport,” said Alejandro San Miguel, an immigration lawyer. McAllen, Texas, on the Southwest Frontier. “Those who do not have it can always present themselves at the port of entry… and they can request asylum.”

Asylum claims in the United States may take years to resolve, but for many it is a victory to deliver on American soil.

“I feel like I’m in the right place now,” Povod said. “And I thought when you cross the border, a lot of people are helping … so it looks like you’re home.”

For Elena Fetisova, she tries to keep in touch with her family in Ukraine every day.

“Every day I call them (and say)” Hey, are you alive there? “

Fetisova, 34, moved to the United States when she was 19 years old. Her sister, who arrived Monday, is just 15 years old.

“It was very difficult for him to fly here through Mexico City. They just kept him at home. They didn’t tell him anything until his passport and his phone rang and the poor kid sat there for about an hour and he didn’t know what to do.” So it was scary, “said Fetisova.

Volunteers say they have seen dozens to thousands of Ukrainian crossings in mid-March, many of them women and children.

“We’ve processed about 100 to 150 refugees a day from them and now they’re processing about 50 every two hours,” Gordon said.

Customs and Border Protection updated it Website Each month, including data from previous months of illegal crossings and encounters.

The numbers were not posted from March until April 13, and a CBP spokesman declined to provide them directly to Gadget Clock before going online.

CBS News Reports say about 10,000 Ukrainians crossed between February 1 and April 6 without proper documentation, but the CBP will not confirm these numbers to Gadget Clock. They reported 41,000 “legal entries” of Ukrainians who entered the United States with appropriate documents, such as visas and passports.

President Biden said the United States would accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, but did not provide further details.