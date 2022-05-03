San Diego bus passenger arrested on murder charge after breaking up fight between man and woman



A man fights on a San Diego bus, only charged with first-degree murder.

Edward Hilbert, 55, was arrested after police responded to a call from Metropolitan Transit Service officials about an incident on a bus Saturday night, CBS8 reported.

San Diego Police Department Lieutenant Steve Sheblowski said Hilbert intervened in a fight between a man and a woman on the bus and detained the man for several minutes. Sheblovsky said the man lost consciousness when Hilbert stopped him and the man was “unresponsive” to the floor when police arrived at the scene.

“Officers called the doctors and carried out life-saving measures until paramedics arrived,” Sheblovsky told the outlet. The man was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Gadget Clock reached the San Diego Police Department for more information but did not receive an immediate response.

Police have arrested Hilbert on charges of first-degree murder and he is being held in San Diego Central Prison, where he is being held without bail, according to records. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.