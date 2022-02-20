San Diego officer injured, suspect dead after attempt to evade officers: officials



A man believed to be driving a stolen car was shot dead by San Diego police on Saturday after trying to evade law enforcement and injuring an officer in the process, according to local authorities.

The shootings took place near a strip mall in the 2400 block of Ott Messer Roll Drive, around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, and occurred after officials alleged a white SUV had been stolen.

Captain Richard Friedman of the San Diego Police Department said officers approached the vehicle to contact the occupants of the vehicle when the driver backed away and pushed multiple vehicles, pushing one officer into the process.

“The driver did not comply and actually parked his car outside the stall, colliding with a number of vehicles parked next to it,” Friedman told reporters. “One of the deputies was hit by a car, which prompted another deputy to shoot – throwing his firearm at the car.”

After the discharge, officers removed the suspect from the vehicle and provided “immediate first aid,” Friedman said. The suspect was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Diego Homicide Unit is currently investigating the incident and has not released an immediate statement about the condition of the injured officer, who Friedman said was receiving “medical treatment for his injuries.”

Gadget Clock spoke with a San Diego public information officer and was informed that a statement from the Homicide Unit would be issued soon.