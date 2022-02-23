San Diego party bus theft leads police on chase into Los Angeles area; suspect arrested



A driver who stole a party bus and led authorities in a chase from San Diego to the Los Angeles area on Tuesday has been arrested after colliding with another vehicle on the highway.

Citing police, FOX5 San Diego reported that the party bus, a 2018 Black Ford, 4010 Morena Boulevard, was stolen around 10:15 a.m. when the car stopped to pick up clients.

Police said the driver, who worked for the party bus company, left the keys in a moving vehicle when someone jumped and fled.

Authorities in the Los Angeles area were alerted to the stolen bus around 11:30 a.m. and began following the car on I-405 in Los Angeles, California Highway Patrol told KTLA. The party bus takes officers to I-5 and before boarding State Route 14 in Santa Clarita.

During the nearly hour-long chase, officers tried to use a spike strip to stop the stolen party bus, FOX11 Los Angeles reported.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., reports said the bus veered off the freeway at Palmdale on the Sierra Highway and overturned a silver four-door vehicle before stopping in opposite lanes. It is not clear if the sedan driver was injured.

The driver, who appears to be a woman, was seen in aerial footage as he exited the bus with his hands up and headed for a squad of officers. He has been taken into custody without any incident.