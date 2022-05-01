San Diego police investigate Shelter Island shooting that left several injured



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A shooting on San Diego’s Shelter Island sent three people to hospital and prompted a heavy police response.

San Diego Police Lieutenant Ken Impulgery told a news conference that gunfire erupted on the beach around 9 p.m. Saturday.

The three injured were taken to a local hospital. KFMB-TV reported that two were injured which was not life threatening, and a third was in critical condition.

The video shows moments in the North Carolina Walmart of rapper Debbie being fatally shot.

Addressing reporters at the scene, Implicieri said the term “mass shooting” may have been used in the initial call sent to law enforcement, but it was not a mass shooting.

“It wasn’t really a mass shooting. It was shooting between two sides at the beach or at the bay,” he said. “The important thing is that there is no threat to public safety at the moment.”

According to KUSI, Implicit added that one of the victims was believed to have played a major role in the incident and “not just one victim”.

Video from the scene showed a large law enforcement presence, as well as people being loaded into an ambulance and at least one being handcuffed.

KGTV reported that a suspect was being taken to UC San Diego Medical Center by authorities.

Dozens of law enforcement officials from various agencies responded to the scene, KNSD said. The shooting is believed to have taken place on the shores of the Gulf near The Bay Club Hotel and Mariner.

A nearby Shelter Island in San Diego’s Point Loma, set on a narrow strip of land adjacent to the mainland, was temporarily closed, with some hotel guests reportedly trapped.

The incident is under investigation, and anyone with information has been asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.