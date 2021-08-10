San Diego Sheriff Releases New Details About Video of Deputy’s Collapse

Faced with skepticism about body camera images showing an intern’s collapse while investigating a substance he believed to be fentanyl, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department released several reports on Monday related to the incident, including the results of a laboratory analysis which revealed that substances in the dramatic video included fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The footage, which shows Deputy David Faiivae collapsing in a parking lot on July 3 shortly after handling a white powder, came under close scrutiny by medical and addiction experts who said it was impossible to do overdose of fentanyl just by handling the medicine.

In an edited video the ministry released last week to demonstrate the dangers of fentanyl, Deputy Faiivae’s Field Training Officer, Cpl. Scott Crane, said Deputy Faiivae “was coming all the way to the hospital.

Fentanyl is a potent synthetic drug that is widely trafficked in the illicit markets. Its potency may vary, especially when mixed with other substances, making it easier to overdose with very small amounts.