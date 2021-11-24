San Diego’s Oldest Women’s Basketball Players on Why They Play
SAN DIEGO – The sounds coming from the gym suggested a simple basketball game: tennis shoes squeaking on a slick court, hollow thumps of the ball, the referee’s whistle.
But inside was a rare tableau. Older women, some in their 80s and 90s, struggled to pass, steal, and shoot. He dribbled and weaved skillfully as he ran to the basket.
Kirsten Cummings, a former professional basketball player, remembers her first visit to the YMCA in San Diego’s Mission Valley neighborhood.
“There is a group of women who were playing and I was fascinated by them. He was 75, “Cummings told me. “I’ve got goose bumps.”
It is the San Diego Senior Women’s Basketball Association, the largest league in the country for women aged 50 and over. California’s second-largest city is home to several senior sports teams and hosts the San Diego Senior Games, which attracts thousands of competitors from across the state for the Olympic-style event each year.
“We’re very open-minded, fitness-oriented, so it was only natural that the senior games would thrive here,” said Cummings, who grew up in San Diego and now oversees the event. “There are people in San Diego who don’t think twice about learning basketball at age 79.”
On a recent Sunday morning, I chatted with Marg Carl on the side of the YMCA court, who has played in the women’s league since its inception in the mid-1990s.
Carl, now 92, wore a blue jersey that matched her shiny eyes. Her team, Splash, which is for women aged 80 and over, was to compete in 45 minutes.
The league consists of 75 women from 13 teams, roughly grouped according to skill level, who face each Sunday. The games are three-on-three for 30 minutes on half the court.
Carl, like most women here, came of age before Title IX of the 1972 Civil Rights Act, which significantly increased the opportunities for women to participate in school sports. So it wasn’t until the 60’s that she learned how to play basketball.
But that’s her style. She graduated from college in her seventh decade. She retired in her 80s.
Carl pointed to her temple and warned me, “It won’t die without your permission.”
On the occasion of her 90th birthday, she went skydiving: “I had a man tied to my back. How bad can that be? “
Basketball league novices learn to watch and rebound in its daring training program. And once on the team, players can have 40 years or more to improve their skills.
Cummings, who trained Splash as a volunteer, said she was initially surprised by the older woman’s desire to improve. She was once asleep from practice and was hit by a player in her 80s.
“I’ll tell you, I’ve never missed practice since,” Cummings said. “The more I trained them, the more I got to see them. You know, they’re sweet old ladies. No, these are serious senior players. “
This league also slows down the slow pace of loneliness that comes with aging.
Carl told me that her childhood friends had died. Other women live decades longer than their spouses. Their children often have family responsibilities.
But these teammates meet on the court several times a week. The players have organized each other’s weddings and taken trips together.
Carl nodded to the young woman wearing sneakers. This year, she took Carl for her Covid-19 vaccine visit.
Carl told me, “They are sisters.
Currently, the oldest member of the league is 95, but when I visited, she was recovering from surgery. Other players were sidelined due to injuries or medical conditions that had deteriorated over the years. The physical toll of aging is completely relieved in court.
Marian Hall, 86, trained in women’s high school basketball when Title IX was being brought out. But she didn’t play on the team herself until the 1990s, when her friend told her about San Diego’s newly formed league.
“I’m not going to jump any further,” Hall said.
“None of us jump,” the woman replied.
When the game stopped last year due to a coronavirus epidemic, Hall wondered if she was too old to return. She’s worried about falling. Although the league now needs vaccines, many players have not returned since practice resumed in June.
But Hall, who had just become a grandmother, wore her headband and jersey on Sunday morning. She was ready to play.
At noon, the women in Hall and Carl’s teams ran to the court for the next game.
Several masked players quickly passed the ball to each other. Some tried to block shots by intercepting.
Within minutes, Carl caught the ball. She raised her hand and led it to the basket.
Stumble.
