San Diego’s Oldest Women’s Basketball Players on Why They Play

SAN DIEGO – The sounds coming from the gym suggested a simple basketball game: tennis shoes squeaking on a slick court, hollow thumps of the ball, the referee’s whistle.

But inside was a rare tableau. Older women, some in their 80s and 90s, struggled to pass, steal, and shoot. He dribbled and weaved skillfully as he ran to the basket.

Kirsten Cummings, a former professional basketball player, remembers her first visit to the YMCA in San Diego’s Mission Valley neighborhood.

“There is a group of women who were playing and I was fascinated by them. He was 75, “Cummings told me. “I’ve got goose bumps.”