San Francisco activist says, ‘we’re not going to move, we’re fighting,’ as drugs and crime consume Bay Area



San Francisco’s population will shrink by more than 100,000 inhabitants from 2020 to 2021, but despite the drug and crime crisis, one Bay Area resident says he will stay and fight to save his city.

“I’ve been here for 20 years. I’m not leaving. We’re fighting for this city,” said Richie Greenberg, a former Republican candidate for mayor of San Francisco. “We’re not going to move, we’re fighting.”

Greenberg spoke to Fox Digital while walking down the streets of San Francisco’s Tenderline district, a neighborhood notorious for open drug use and crime.

“They come regularly to make sure it’s sanitary … they try and if possible remove the tent, and any rubbish, needles,” he said.

According to Greenberg, when there is a special event near City Hall, a few blocks from the tenderline, there is always a pressure to clean up.

“They don’t want to be embarrassed,” said Greenberg, a spokesman for the recall Chesa Bowden committee.

Boudin faced a June 6 withdrawal vote.

“A lot of the support we’re getting is from the victims. The most common are – their homes have been vandalized, or their cars have been vandalized,” Greenberg said.

People in favor of and against Chesa Baudin, the district attorney who took charge in January 2020, point to the crime statistics to tell their case.

According to figures provided by the SFPD, both property and violent crime have declined since 2019.

Greenberg told Gadget Clock, however, that he thinks the cherry-picking figures of DA supporters.

“They will show their reports which are actually down and ignore arson, car jacking and things like that,” Greenberg said.

The SFPD reported that fires have decreased by 21.9% since the same period last year, but motor vehicle theft has increased by 5.6% across the city during the same period.

According to the SFPD, property crime in San Francisco in general has increased by 10.4% since this point last year. In the tenderline, drivers now leave signs inside their vehicles to indicate that the thief will not have anything valuable inside.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported in January that shots have increased by 33% in the last year since 2020.

“The police department itself is understaffed and overworked, so they’re trying to figure out which crimes need to be answered more urgently than others,” Greenberg said.

During his “State of the City” speech on 9 March, SF Mayor London Breed acknowledged that the progressive city was plagued by widespread vandalism, car and home vandalism, drug use and gun violence.

“A lot of people across town, don’t feel safe,” Breed admits. Still, he went on to reduce crime as “noise” from “right-wing media” outlets.

“You know, there’s a lot of noise about what’s going on in our city. You often see it in the headlines on the right-wing media. They like to talk about San Francisco, don’t they? You see it on social media, you see a video showing it We’re telling the whole truth about who we are. I know it’s challenging with so much noise to understand what’s going on, “said the mayor.

The “noise” is probably keeping tourists away. According to San Francisco Travel, tourism increased 25% from 2020 to 2021, but fell 44% from a record high in 2019.

“The most difficult thing is to lead our city,” Greenberg said. He adds, “Elected leaders and those who appoint to these different departments are all noisy,” he added.

Stand with Chesa, a team funded by the San Francisco Against the Recall of Chesa Boudin, declined a request from Gadget Clock for an interview with Boudin.