San Francisco DA alleges police used woman’s rape kit DNA to arrest her for suspected crime

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Baudin alleges the City Police Department used DNA from a woman’s one-year-old rape kit to arrest her as a suspect in a recent property crime.

Baudin announced Monday that he had learned that the police crime lab had used a database containing DNA profiles of victims of sexual harassment, saying the alleged practice could discourage victims of sexual harassment from coming forward, KTVU reported.

“I am concerned that victims who dare to carry out an offensive test to help identify their perpetrators are being treated as criminals rather than as victims of crime,” Boudin said in a statement to SFGATE.

Attorney Mary Alexander, who specializes in sexual harassment, told KTVU that the alleged practice “could have a calming effect on women’s advancement.”

“It’s possible, an illegal search and seizure and using his DNA in an inappropriate manner,” Alexander told the station. “So I think it’s a matter of serious concern that this kind of thing is happening.”

Police Chief Bill Scott said in a statement to media outlets that he had ordered an investigation into the allegations and would end the practice if true.

“We should never discourage crime victims from cooperating with the police, and if it is true that DNA collected from a rape or sexual assault victim has been used by SFPD to identify and apprehend another crime suspect, I promise.” To conclude, “said Scott.

