San Francisco Followed Covid Rules. Will Omicron Change the Playbook?
SAN FRANCISCO – For the past two years, San Francisco has been a companion poster child. It was the first city in the country to declare a state of emergency when Kovid-19 was struck.
Masks have been de-regulated since April 2020. Vaccination rates are among the highest in the world. The town closed its home-cooked meal when customers refused to ask for proof of the in-n-out burger stand at Fisherman’s Wharf. “In-N-Out (side), City Public Health Department Hit by tweet.
Doesn’t matter: On Wednesday, health officials confirmed that the omicron type of coronavirus had arrived in the United States, the first known case being in San Francisco. The infected person, who was told by authorities that he was isolating himself and was involved in aggressive contact tracing, showed symptoms after returning from South Africa, where the first type was identified.
The city that carried the coronavirus caution to the country is now preparing for the hunker. Again. Probably difficult.
“We were probably thinking of traveling again in the spring,” breathed Linda Walman, 67, a retiree who has not seen her European relatives since the epidemic began and has avoided crowds, restaurants and anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated, except her 15-year-old. . Grandson of the month.
“It simply came to our notice then. Or put down. If it is possible. ”
With news of the new strain arriving in California, health officials this week have reported a nationwide outbreak of the epidemic, with cases elsewhere to be identified.
As of Thursday morning, another case had been reported in Minnesota by a resident who had recently attended an anime convention in New York, suggesting that the variant had already begun airing.
Omicron has more than 50 genetic mutations that could theoretically make it more contagious and make the body’s immune defenses less vulnerable than its predecessors. Available vaccines can protect against serious illness and death after infection, but much is unknown.
Most mutations are on the spike protein of the virus, which is targeted by existing vaccines. Federal officials are urging vaccinated people to take booster shots, and manufacturers of the two most effective vaccines, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, are preparing to improve their shots if needed.
But it is unclear whether Omicron will replace the anti-coronavirus playbook. Officials said that if the new type is more transmissible than the Delta variant, health guidelines could be stricter – more vigilance about masking at home, stricter requirements for booster.
“It’s okay to ask this question again, ‘I’m starting to care a little less – is that the right thing to do?'” Said Bob Watters, professor and president of the Department of Medicine at the University. California, San Francisco. “If, psychologically, it takes you a month to get ready to go back, you should be prepared for the possibility.”
It can be difficult. The options available to government officials to control the spread of the virus have proved to be politically limited in this country, although communities are open to restrictions. California’s health care has saved countless lives, for example, but this year helped push back against Governor Gavin Newsom.
In the rural north of the state, the town of Butte County in Auroville recently declared itself a “constitutional republic” in a symbolic move to protest the epidemic. With only twice as many cases per 100,000 people as in San Francisco, only 49 percent of the county’s residents are fully vaccinated.
“Every step taken to enforce new or stricter rules comes as a shock,” he said. Said Walter.
Following the introduction of the Omicron type in the United States, President Biden increased the need for masks on buses, trains and planes until mid-March and offered insurance reimbursement for in-house coronavirus tests, as well as those without good access to those tests. The president’s top medical adviser, Dr. Anthony S. Fawcett called on the American people to take advantage of the vaccine.
“In our country, there are 60 million people in this country who have not been vaccinated and are eligible to be vaccinated,” he said. Fawcett said. “Let’s get them vaccinated. Let’s vaccinate people, let’s encourage. Let’s vaccinate the children. “
The message was the same in California. Speaking at a news conference in Central Valley, where the virus has spread due to persistent vaccine resistance, Mr News said he did not expect a shelter-in-place order or class closure, although the state plans to increase coronavirus testing at airports. Travelers from countries designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Much still depends on the actions of people in individual California, he said: whether they pay attention to repeated, urgent calls to get vaccinations or booster shots, and whether they take other precautions, such as obeying mask orders.
“It’s important that people understand that we have an agency,” the governor said. “People are thriving on these vaccines.”
In San Francisco, as the discovery of the Omicron variant spread among residents, many people became less “prosperous” than those who abandoned measures that literally became the way of life in the city. Before the variant appeared, the city was engaged in loud public cheating of mayors, who were caught on Instagram on the indoor dance floor without a mask.
Adeline Clofkorn, whose 85-year-old mother is on dialysis at home and a fifth-grade student who took a second dose of the vaccine on Sunday, wondered if her family life would ever return to its normal state.
“If they don’t start vaccinating other countries,” she said, picking up her son from St. Cecilia’s school in the city’s West Portal neighborhood, “it will never end.”
In the Ferry Building, the food hall and marketplace on San Francisco Bay, the outdoor dining hall was concerned about the latest financial disruption.
“I hope we maintain the flexibility we have and keep the business open,” said Evelyn Arevalo, a biotech business analyst who came out to decompress with colored sheets and a bowl of butternut squash soup.
Alan Cooper, 53, who flew from Denver to San Francisco last week to meet with Bay Area-based colleagues, wondered what the January 18 office-to-office date of his work would mean. “Hopefully we’ll have to reconcile, not another reality,” Mr Cooper said.
At the Christmas tree lighting at Civic Center Plaza, where vaccinations were required for municipal staff inside the VIP tent and encouraged to wear masks in the crowd outside the hundreds of spectators, Dale Parker, 62, said he was fed up with health restrictions.
He said he was now accustomed to the complex risk calculations he made before deciding to attend the festival – the number of people, how far they were, the case rate in the city, the vaccinations themselves – but he was fed up with restrictions under San Francisco, including the city for public space. Includes indoor mask order.
“I think people should have a choice,” he said.
Alyssa Bat, 28, stood out from the crowd in a red Santa hat – trying to get into the holiday mood while minimizing risk. She said she was worried about the Omicron type but was “trying to run away” from thinking about it.
A colleague from San Francisco, Dr. Watter echoed many of his neighbors, saying that over the next few weeks, at least, the Delta variant would be more likely to be infected than the Omicron variant. He said he plans to maintain his current level of caution.
He said, “If you decide to go to an indoor restaurant, your risk is no different than last week.”
