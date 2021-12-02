San Francisco Followed Covid Rules. Will Omicron Change the Playbook?

SAN FRANCISCO – For the past two years, San Francisco has been a companion poster child. It was the first city in the country to declare a state of emergency when Kovid-19 was struck.

Masks have been de-regulated since April 2020. Vaccination rates are among the highest in the world. The town closed its home-cooked meal when customers refused to ask for proof of the in-n-out burger stand at Fisherman’s Wharf. “In-N-Out (side), City Public Health Department Hit by tweet.

Doesn’t matter: On Wednesday, health officials confirmed that the omicron type of coronavirus had arrived in the United States, the first known case being in San Francisco. The infected person, who was told by authorities that he was isolating himself and was involved in aggressive contact tracing, showed symptoms after returning from South Africa, where the first type was identified.

The city that carried the coronavirus caution to the country is now preparing for the hunker. Again. Probably difficult.