San Francisco locals react to mask mandates ending: 'We can't be masked up forever'

San Francisco locals react to mask mandates ending: ‘We can’t be masked up forever’
San Francisco locals react to mask mandates ending: ‘We can’t be masked up forever’

San Francisco locals react to mask mandates ending: ‘We can’t be masked up forever’

San Francisco, California – San Francisco residents told Gadget Clock they are excited about the local mask order ending this week.

Health officials made the announcement last week California February 15 will end its indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people, although schools still have to cover their faces. Govt. Gavin Newsom Omicron applied an indoor mask mandate in mid-December in growth and extended it in January.

“I’m not wearing a mask,” Nicole Fox, a San Francisco resident, told the News. “I think no matter what, everyone is going to face the virus.”

“We have to start somewhere,” he continued. “We cannot be masked forever.”

After the Super Bowl, McConnell Slams Mandate says ‘political science’ is the only science that has changed.

Another local, Sierra, said: “It’s exciting. We need it. It will make everyone smile.”

Sierra speaks to Gadget Clock Digital.

Sierra speaks to Gadget Clock Digital.

Some, however, still support the mask mandate, despite the reduction in COVID-19 cases.

“I know some people aren’t comfortable with that, but I think we need to take care of each other,” Paul told Gadget Clock. “They can suck it a little.”

“I recently heard studies where they stopped mandating school and about 10 times more kids got the virus,” he continued.

According to the state of California, the case rate has dropped by 65% ​​from the top of the Omicron wave.

Riders wear masks while riding Powell / Hyde cable cars (Gadget Clock Digital / John Michael Rush)

READ Also  Video About Christmas Party Drops Boris Johnson Into Another Mess

“We all pile up at the grocery store, on the plane,” Nicole told Gadget Clock. “It doesn’t make any sense to me.”

NEWSOM, California Dame Leaders Deny State Own Universal Mask Mandate in RAMS-49ERS Game

Sierra was excited to learn that the mandate was coming to an end but said that adjusting would present other challenges.

“Being so close to you now without a mask, I think, ‘It’s weird,'” he told Gadget Clock. We need to learn how to be normal. ”

Steve, a lifelong San Francisco native, was annoyed with Mandate, calling them hypocritical and politically motivated.

Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, denied his own indoor mask mandate this summer by eating at a French laundry in Unitville, California.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has denied his own indoor mask mandate by eating out at a French laundry in Unitville, California this summer.

“Even at the height of the epidemic, they’re going to the real fancy place, the French laundry,” Steve said, referring to the news that took a maskless photo at a dinner last summer. “Fifteen course meals with a bunch of friends, but it’s okay for him to do it. But for us, we couldn’t do it.”

“I think it’s all wrong,” he continued.

Milo, who works in the restaurant industry, said: “Before and after the shift, none of our colleagues wear masks. It’s only when the lights are on and we’re ready to serve a dinner.”

“It’s time to dump her and move on.”

