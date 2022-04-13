World

San Francisco ready for ‘change,’ Pelosi faces criticism from hometown crowd ahead of reelect bid

San Francisco – San Francisco voters have told Gadget Clock they are dissatisfied with their representatives in Washington, D.C., and have criticized the two longtime politicians.

House Speaker “Nancy Pelosi is probably an example – sometimes the world changes without you,” Clay Fox, who lives in Tenderline District, told News.

“It’s not just her,” he added. “I think the policies on Capitol Hill are just that. They’re outdated.”

California House Speaker Nancy Pelosi walks with Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markova after watching a video speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the U.S. Congress in the Washington Capitol on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

As the Crime Crisis spirals out of the Golden State, Californians are upset with both political parties.

Pelosi has represented San Francisco in Congress for 33 years. In January, he announced that he would run for another term.

“If he runs again, even if people don’t change, there will be a lot of change,” Clay said.

Gianni, who works at the docks as a guide to Fisherman’s Wharf, says businesses in San Francisco are hurting.

“I think there has to be a change,” Gianni said. “When we’re left here for the dead on the streets … and all the storefront owners and all the cars are wrecked, a change has to be made.”

Santi speaks to Gadget Clock Digital in San Francisco's Union Square.

Santi said he wants to see more colorful people in power.

“I’m on the side of more people for people,” Santi told Gadget Clock.

San Francisco mayor downgrades London crime as right-wing media ‘noise’

Another, Paul, said he thinks Sen. Diane Feinstein, who represents California, deserves better.

“I just hope he can remember everything,” he said. “I’m 53 this month, and I’m forgetting things.”

Feinstein was first elected to the Senate in 1992. The 88-year-old Democrat did not indicate whether he would run for re-election.

A view of the Golden Gate Bridge from Coit Tower.

Lizzie said she thinks politicians should have an age limit, good or bad.

“You’ve reached a point where you’re getting old with time, and you’ve been in a position where you’re stuck in your own way for so long,” Lizzie said of Feinstein. “So maybe he should retire.”

Paul told Gadget Clock that he focused more on the candidate’s political party than on the individual.

“Everyone is good and bad at the same time,” said Paul, who is leaning towards democracy. “I need to see more of the individual as a whole.”

The Democrats’ office also declined to comment.

