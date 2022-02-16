San Francisco recalls 3 school board members: ‘a clear message’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

San Francisco residents overwhelmingly approved a vote Tuesday to recall three members of the city’s school board, election officials said.

Critics, including San Francisco Mayor London Breed, have argued that members – school board president Gabriela Lopez, vice president Fauga Moliga and commissioner Alison Collins – pushed progressive politics instead of working for the best interests of children during the epidemic, and voters agreed.

“Voters in this city have sent a clear message that the school board must focus on the need to provide a well-run school system above all else,” Breed said in a statement after the vote. “San Francisco is a city that believes in the value of big ideas, but those ideas must be built on the foundation of a government that does the necessary things well.”

‘Oak’ San Francisco School Board Faces Remember Residents’ Explosion as’ Dumpster Fire ‘Agenda

In San Francisco, one of the most liberal cities in the country, Democrats split over withdrawal efforts.

The mayor, who is now responsible for hiring new board members to fill the vacancy until another election in November, also praised the parents who initiated the effort.

Parents were “fighting for the most important things – their children,” he said.

The San Francisco Man claims the city pays for being practically homeless

Opponents of the revocation called it a waste of time and money, but enough San Francisco residents began efforts to recall in January 2021, claiming that school board members had poorly chosen their priorities, which included renaming 44 schools, but There was a slowdown to reopen. Schools in the district closed due to the coronavirus epidemic.

“The city of San Francisco has come up and said it’s unacceptable to keep our kids at the end,” said Shiv Raj, a parent who helped launch the withdrawal effort. “It’s not about educating our children, it’s about action. It’s not about symbolic action, it’s not about changing the name of the school, it’s about helping kids inside the school building read and learn math.”

San Francisco School Board Withdrawal Day puts the future of 3 board members at risk

Collins, Lopez and Moliga have consistently defended themselves because they claim their record shows they are doing what they were chosen to do.

The withdrawal began in January 2021, after the board voted to change the names of 44 schools honoring Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and U.S. Sen. Diane Feinstein – the board claimed that public personalities were associated with racism and sexism. The latter was criticized for historical mistakes and the school board eventually dropped the plan.

Leo Terrell Faces ‘Oak’ School Board in San Francisco: Kids Affected

Collins was criticized again in 2016 after his tweets resurfaced, which critics argued was racist. Collins said the tweets were taken out of context, refused to remove them, then sued the district and his colleagues for $ 87 million. The case was dismissed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.