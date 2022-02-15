San Francisco school board recall day arrives with 3 board members’ futures at stake



San Francisco voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday for a repeal election that many see as a count for the San Francisco Unified School District Board. The target of the rare special election is three board members, all Democrats, who have worked long enough to be eligible to withdraw: Alison Collins, Gabriela Lopez and Fauga Moliga.

Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online.

“They have to go because they are playing politics,” said Kit Lam, a withdrawal organizer who collected hundreds of signatures to qualify for the withdrawal, including many voters for the first time. “They don’t care about our kids’ education.”

The withdrawal effort began more than a year ago when public schools were closed and even San Francisco’s private schools figured out how to reopen safely, and city officials thought it was safe for all children to return to private classes. Last year, the city attorney sued the school board for failing to reopen. The epidemic has reduced student enrollment and increased the district budget deficit – to $ 125 million.

Amid growing financial crisis, and many students struggling with distance education, the school board has considered renaming 44 school sites that have been deemed objectionable, including high schools named after Abraham Lincoln and George Washington, without plans for children to return to them. . Same school

The board has also moved to cover a historic high school mural because, along with Washington, it depicts images of slaves and slain Native Americans.

Many were surprised when the board refused to consider Seth Benzel, the white father of a gay, biracial child, for the Guardian Advisory Council because he was not diverse enough.

And, in another controversial move, the board has dropped its own rules and canceled competitive admissions to academically elite Lowell High School because so many Asian students are being admitted.

Members of the Chinese community in San Francisco were further outraged by what they called a series of racist tweets from Black Collins. He was on the board and before becoming its vice president, he tweeted that, among other things, Asian Americans used “white hegemonic thinking to unify and move forward.” When Collins was subsequently fired, he sued the district and his colleagues for $ 87 million, which sparked another epidemic.

If Collins, Lopez and Moliga are recalled, their successors would be San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who blasted the school board for being “distracted by the political agenda.”

Although Braid is a Democrat who has supported the withdrawal, opponents have described it as a “conservative power grab” and a waste of money.

“Everyone who is following this campaign knows that billionaires are trying to buy public education directly,” said Frank Lara, vice president of United Educators in San Francisco, who opposed the withdrawal. The San Francisco Chronicle quoted Collins as saying he believed “right wingers, big tech and Trump supporters” were behind the attempt to oust him and two of his colleagues.

Pro-recall groups have raised more than 9 1.9 million, a huge amount for a school board to withdraw, and much more than the $ 86,000 raised by opposition to the withdrawal.

Although each voter receives a mail-in ballot, turnout for this special election is expected to be relatively low. Last weekend, about 20% of the ballots were returned, but both parties are counting on a big vote on Tuesday. Final results may not be available by the end of the week.