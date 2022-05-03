San Francisco shoplifting: Thieves caught on camera allegedly stuffing stolen goods in bags at Walgreens



Video captured by an eyewitness shows at least three masked thieves snatching items from a shelf before running from a San Francisco-area Walgreens store.

The 41-second clip has gone viral online. It has been viewed more than 1.6 million times on various social media platforms. The video begins with a woman in a pink jacket grabbing things from a shelf and putting them in a bag. Another woman near him was seen snatching things from the shelf. The two women then went to another part of the shop and grabbed more items.

In about 10 seconds, the camera pan একটি shows a baby in a stroller Looking at the shopkeepers nearby, it seems that the thieves are shamelessly carrying items from the shelves. The two women fled the store with large bags full of stolen goods. A man in a yellow hoodie chases after them from the store.

Social media users say the blatant robbery took place at a Walgreens store in Milbury, California, just outside of San Francisco.

The San Francisco Police and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to Gadget Clock Digital’s request for information at the time of publication.

Gadget Clock Digital has also reached out to Walgreens for comment, but has not yet been heard from.

San Francisco is tackling a growing crime and drug crisis.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported in January that shots have increased by 33% in the last year since 2020. According to the SFPD, property crime in San Francisco has generally increased by 10.4% compared to last year.

Retail crime has increased across the United States in recent years.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), organized retail theft has cost retailers an average of $ 720,000 per $ 1 billion sales by 2020. That’s up from about $ 450,000 five years ago Also, 69% of retailers surveyed by the NRF in 2021 reported an increase in organized retail theft compared to the previous year.

“The reasons cited for the increase include the exploitation of new opportunities for theft during the COVID-19 epidemic, lower trials of crimes mistakenly considered ‘victimless’, increased criminal thresholds that allow thieves to steal more and face only one misdemeanor if caught, and an increase in online marketplace.” , “The NRF noted on its website.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Baudin is currently facing a recurring election through a June 7 vote. Remember the Chesa Baudin Committee Claims that the DA has failed to enforce criminal law and hold criminals accountable.

“Under Boudin, elected in November, 2019, our city’s criminal justice system has been changed,” read a statement on the group’s website. “Criminals are encouraged by a lack of accountability; arrested criminals are simply released, commit more crimes and, unfortunately, many are fatal.”

Matt Leach of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.