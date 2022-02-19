World

San Francisco woman struck by stray bullet while eating at restaurant

An elderly woman was hit by a stray bullet Tuesday while eating at a restaurant in downtown San Francisco, according to police and local reports.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Market Street just before 5pm on Tuesday and found a 22-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman injured in non-life-threatening gunfire. San Francisco Police Department (SFPD).

Woodhouse Fish Co. (Google Maps)

Woodhouse Fish Co. (Google Maps)
(Google Maps)

Restaurant owner Dylan McNiven told the San Francisco Gate that 85-year-old Victim was eating at the Woodhouse Fish Company when a bullet hit his side window.

California lawmakers want to overturn Prop 47; ‘Re-criminalize the crime’

“It’s not clear if it was glass or if the bullet actually hit him,” McNiven told the outlet. “We contacted her and she is fine until yesterday.”

Authorities rushed the two victims to a nearby hospital while officials at the scene interviewed eyewitnesses.

Police learned that a group of people had a physical altercation across the street from the restaurant. According to the SFPD, one of the men in the group made a gun and “shot at the fighting crowd.”

Safeway parking lot from Market Street (Google Map)

Safeway parking lot from Market Street (Google Map)

Investigators also found that the 85-year-old victim was a bystander instead of one of the people involved in the altercation.

The SFPD did not arrest any suspects in the incident till Saturday morning.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the SFPD tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a tip to TIP411 and start a text message with SFPD.

