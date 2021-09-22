San Jose State to Pay $1.6 Million to 13 Students in Sexual Harassment Case
San Jose State University has agreed to pay $1.6 million to 13 female student-athletes who allege they were sexually assaulted Tuesday by a former athletic trainer, federal prosecutors and the university.
In a letter to California’s state university system, the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice concluded that the university had failed to adequately respond to reports of sexual assault against the instructor for more than a decade and violated Title IX. did, a law that prohibits gender-based discrimination in federally funded schools.
The letter said the university did so “despite the widespread knowledge and repeated reports of allegations”. As a result, the student-athletes experienced “further sexual harassment,” the department said.
Beginning in 2009, the Justice Department said in a statement, student-athletes had reported that instructors repeatedly subjected them to “unwanted sexual touching” of their breasts, groin, buttocks and pubic areas during treatment at campus training centers.
A university and Justice Department investigation identified 23 student-athletes whom they said were inappropriately touched by instructor Scott Shaw, according to the university. The department offered $125,000 to each of them, the university said, and 13 accepted the offer.
Mr Shaw, who was the university’s director of sports medicine until he retired last year, and his lawyer could not immediately be contacted for comment on Tuesday evening.
The Justice Department also found that the university retaliated against two employees in its athletics department, one of whom had repeatedly alerted school officials to the threat posed by Mr. Shaw, and the other who threatened employees. had opposed retaliation against. The other employee, the department said, was fired.
Kristen Clark, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Department of Civil Rights, said in the department’s statement, “No student in our country should be the victim of sexual harassment at a college or university, especially by an employee who holds a position of power.” Is.”
“With this agreement, San Jose State University will provide relief to survivors and change the Title IX process to ensure accountability in its athletics program and create a safe campus for all of its students.”
The university said in a statement that it had cooperated with the Justice Department’s review and the findings were similar to a recent investigation conducted by an outside investigator and supervised by California State University’s Systemwide Title IX Compliance Officer.
The university’s statement said the investigation, which was completed in April, concluded that the 2009 allegations of inappropriate touching during physical therapy sessions were confirmed, as did allegations made recently during the investigation. had gone.
“That investigation also concluded that there was a violation of university policies at the time of the conduct on this issue,” the statement said. “We thank all the persons who came forward courageously during the investigation. To the affected student-athletes and their families, we sincerely apologize.”
In recent years, the MeToo movement has shed light on sexual harassment and abuse throughout American society. Universities have suffered of their own accord, as other high-profile cases have exposed widespread mistreatment of students. Payment has often been expensive.
In March the University of Southern California announced that it would pay more than $1.1 billion to former patients of a campus gynecologist who was accused of sexually abusing hundreds of patients, marking that university officials Said “the end of a painful and ugly chapter in history”. of our university. “
The staggering amount – a combination of three sets of settlements with hundreds of alleged victims of gynecologist, Dr. George Tyndall – set a record for collegiate sexual abuse payments, providing compensation to a generation of young USC women.
In May 2018, Michigan State University agreed a $500 million settlement with 332 women and girls who said Dr. Lawrence Mr. He was abused by Nassar. The university president described the agreement as “important to the healing process, not only for the survivors, but also for the university community”.
In San Jose State, Mr. Shaw’s conduct was investigated by the university’s Human Resources Department and campus police in 2009 and 2010. He determined there was “no wrongdoing,” the university said Tuesday.
“The DOJ further escalated our need to answer questions about the original 2009-2010 investigation,” the statement said, “and how the university responded to those findings, which is why SJSU and President (Mary) Papazian initiated an external Title IX process. response check. At present the investigation is on.”
Some faculty members were happy with the settlement announced on Tuesday, but were also disappointed that it took the university so long to reach a settlement with the victims. Chapter president of the University of California Faculty Association, Nikos J. Mortos said he did not understand why the university administration had failed to act swiftly to stop the abusers.
“It’s one thing if a student-athlete comes out with an allegation, you can dismiss it,” said Dr. Mortos said. “A second, you can dismiss it. But we have many allegations and you don’t take them seriously? It seems that the university is inclined to defend this person who is abusing the athletes instead of doing good. Was. “
The Justice Department agreement also requires that the university improve its process for responding to sexual harassment complaints, provide more resources to Title IX coordinators, survey athletics staff to better understand their understanding of university policies took “concrete steps” to prevent further retaliation. who complain.
Ms Clarke thanked “current and former” students who came forward to share their experiences “and the staff who advocated swiftly for their students.”
“Because of them,” she said, “San Jose State University will embark on major reforms to prevent this kind of abuse of authority from happening again.”
