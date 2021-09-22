San Jose State to Pay $1.6 Million to 13 Students in Sexual Harassment Case

The university said in a statement that it had cooperated with the Justice Department’s review and the findings were similar to a recent investigation conducted by an outside investigator and supervised by California State University’s Systemwide Title IX Compliance Officer.

The university’s statement said the investigation, which was completed in April, concluded that the 2009 allegations of inappropriate touching during physical therapy sessions were confirmed, as did allegations made recently during the investigation. had gone.

“That investigation also concluded that there was a violation of university policies at the time of the conduct on this issue,” the statement said. “We thank all the persons who came forward courageously during the investigation. To the affected student-athletes and their families, we sincerely apologize.”

In recent years, the MeToo movement has shed light on sexual harassment and abuse throughout American society. Universities have suffered of their own accord, as other high-profile cases have exposed widespread mistreatment of students. Payment has often been expensive.

In March the University of Southern California announced that it would pay more than $1.1 billion to former patients of a campus gynecologist who was accused of sexually abusing hundreds of patients, marking that university officials Said “the end of a painful and ugly chapter in history”. of our university. “

The staggering amount – a combination of three sets of settlements with hundreds of alleged victims of gynecologist, Dr. George Tyndall – set a record for collegiate sexual abuse payments, providing compensation to a generation of young USC women.

In May 2018, Michigan State University agreed a $500 million settlement with 332 women and girls who said Dr. Lawrence Mr. He was abused by Nassar. The university president described the agreement as “important to the healing process, not only for the survivors, but also for the university community”.