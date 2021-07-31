San Marino Becomes the Smallest Country to Win Olympic Medal

TOKYO – San Marino waited 61 years for its first Olympic medal, which arrived on Thursday. Then he waited two days for his next one.

San Marino is not really an athletic powerhouse. Sports fans know him mostly for his forays into European football qualifiers, where he almost always loses, often by scores like 9-0.

But now San Marino has a positive sporting distinction. With a population of around 30,000, it is the smallest country to have won an Olympic medal, overtaking Bermuda (70,000 inhabitants).

San Marino first competed in the 1960 Olympics, when a group of nine athletes in cycling, shooting and wrestling placed only 16th.