San Marino Becomes the Smallest Country to Win Olympic Medal
TOKYO – San Marino waited 61 years for its first Olympic medal, which arrived on Thursday. Then he waited two days for his next one.
San Marino is not really an athletic powerhouse. Sports fans know him mostly for his forays into European football qualifiers, where he almost always loses, often by scores like 9-0.
But now San Marino has a positive sporting distinction. With a population of around 30,000, it is the smallest country to have won an Olympic medal, overtaking Bermuda (70,000 inhabitants).
San Marino first competed in the 1960 Olympics, when a group of nine athletes in cycling, shooting and wrestling placed only 16th.
In 2012, it seemed like the tiny earth had finally found silver or bronze. In the women’s trap, Alessandra Perilli finished tied at three for second place. Unfortunately, she lost in the jump-off and therefore finished in the worst Olympic position, fourth.
Perilli did not win a medal in 2016, but returned this year. On Thursday, she reached the trap shooting final again, but this time she hit enough targets for a bronze medal, the first for her nation.
“In the final, when the fifth shooter came out, I thought I didn’t want to be fourth again, so I have to get there,” she said. “This is the first medal for me and for my country. We are a small country but very proud.
On Saturday Perilli was joined by compatriot Gian Marco Berti for the first ever mixed team trap competition. The duo did better, winning a silver medal behind Spain.
Berti is a lawyer and a shooter. Asked about the likely reaction of his colleagues, he replied, “Lawyers are jealous people, so they probably won’t say anything about it. “
