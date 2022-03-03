Entertainment

Sana Kapoor and Mayank Pahwa tied the knot actress shared a beautiful photo

23 hours ago
Sana Kapoor and Mayank Pahwa recently tied the knot and the actress has shared her wedding photos with fans, which are becoming very much liked.

Bollywood actress Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur’s daughter Sana Kapoor tied the knot with actor Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa’s son Mayank Pahwa on March 2, 2022. Both got married in Mahabaleshwar. Many photos of his Haldi and Mehndi function were becoming viral on social media. Now the actress has shared her wedding photos, which are being well-liked.

Sana Kapoor has shared some photos of her wedding on her Instagram account. In the photos, the bride can be seen wearing a pastel blue lehenga, which she is wearing with a matching dupatta and an orange-red blouse. At the same time, the groom is wearing a patterned black kurta and jacket. Sana captioned her post with a simple heart emoji.

In the first photo shared by the actress, sweet smiles can be seen on the faces of Sana and Mayank. In the second photo, he is standing under a gazebo and Mayank is kissing Sana. This new couple is getting a lot of congratulations on their marriage in the comments. In this sequence, the bride Sana’s sister-in-law Meera Kapoor commented and wrote ‘Congratulations’. Along with this, he has also sent many heart emojis.

Apart from this, Mira Kapoor has also shared some photos during her wedding on her Instagram account. She has shared a lovely photo of herself and her husband Shahid Kapoor and with it she has posted a heart emoji in the caption. In this photo, Shahid can be seen wearing a black kurta and jacket with white pyjamas and Mira is wearing an ivory lehenga-style saree.

Earlier, photos of Sana Kapoor and Mayank Pahwa pre-wedding celebrations were doing the rounds on social media. In which Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor also supported the bride and groom fiercely.

In this pre-wedding celebration of Sana Kapoor, Ratna Pathak and Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak were also seen posing fiercely.


