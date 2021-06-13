Sanchari Vijay, National Award Winning Actor Admitted To ICU After He Meets With Accident Still Critical





Sanchari Vijay, National-award profitable actor Sanchari Vijay, has met with a highway accident in Bengaluru and has sustained accidents. He is at the moment within the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a personal hospital and remains to be unconscious. As per TOI report, the accident occurred when the actor was heading again house on his bike after visiting his buddy’s house on Saturday night time. He was instantly rushed to the hospital. In line with stories, he has suffered accidents on the correct portion of his mind and within the thigh area.

Talking to a information channel, neurosurgeon Arun Nayak mentioned in an announcement, “The well being situation of Sanchari Vijay may be very vital. As he had a blood clot within the mind, we’ve carried out surgical procedure, the following 48 hours goes to be vital.”

Sanchari Vijay rose to fame together with his spectacular efficiency within the movie Naanu Avanalla Avalu within the 12 months 2015, which fetched him a nationwide award. Within the lockdown interval, he acquired related to the Usire group, to offer oxygen for the Covid sufferers and he additionally amplified details about Covid assets by his social media handles.