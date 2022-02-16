World

Sand Creek Middle School reopening Wednesday

SOUTH COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sand Creek Middle School has been closed so far this week, but officials said classes are back in session on Wednesday. The school closed in the wake of the arrest of a longtime teacher on charges of unlawful surveillance.

Patrick Morgan, 57, of Frankfort faces 22 class E felony charges for allegedly installing a device in a bathroom used by his coworkers at the school. Police and school officials were careful to specify that they do not suspect Morgan of spying on students.

Classes were canceled Tuesday for a staff support day to help them make the transition for students back into the classroom Wednesday. Staff training included how best to monitor students’ emotions and how to discuss sensitive, delicate topics with them.

In a statement to the school community, South Colonie Superintendant Dr. David Perry said in part:

We look forward to coming together tomorrow with our students, faculty, and staff to continue the great work being done in our school buildings. Together, we can work to move forward, while creating a positive environment to do what we do best—learning, inspiring and believing in one another.

