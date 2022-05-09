Sandals Bahamas deaths: 3 Americans found dead at resort are identified



Bahamas police on Monday identified three Americans who were found dead at the Sandal Emerald Bay resort on the island of Great Exuma late last week.

The dead were identified as Michael Phillips, 68, Robbie Phillips, 65, of Tennessee, and Vincent Chierella, 64, of Florida. Vincent’s wife, Dennis Chiarella, is reported to be in stable condition after being flown to a Miami hospital over the weekend.

“If you want the most beautiful long private beach with clear blue water and you want to hear the waves crash, see the sand dunes and talk to the seagulls – this is it!” Read the most recent post on a Robbie Phillips Facebook page on Thursday afternoon. The bodies were found on Friday.

Paul Roll, chief superintendent of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, said samples had been collected from all of the victims and would be sent to a US lab for further testing. Nassau Guardian.

Sandel said in a statement to Gadget Clock Digital: “It is with deep sadness that we are able to confirm the death of three guests at Sandal Emerald Bay on May 6, 2022.

“A health emergency was initially reported and following our protocol we immediately alerted the emergency medical professional and relevant local authorities,” it added. “We are actively working to support both families of the guests as well as investigate in every possible way during this difficult time.”

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement on Friday that when investigators arrived at the scene, they were “directed to the first villa.”

“Upon entering a bedroom, they saw a Caucasian man lying on the ground,” the statement said. “The body was examined, it was there [sic] No signs of injuries were found. The local doctor later pronounced the victim dead. ”

Police officers then proceeded to a second villa where they said a man was found unresponsive and “fell on a wall in a bathroom.” In the bedroom, a woman was found unresponsive. Police said the men showed signs of “convulsions”.

