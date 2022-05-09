Sandals Bahamas deaths: Son of American hospitalized in Miami says she woke up and ‘couldn’t move’



The son of a mother who was taken to a Miami hospital over the weekend after falling ill at a Bahamas resort where three other Americans were found dead, said she woke up in fear of health and “couldn’t move.”

Austin Chiarella, son of Vincent and Dennis Chiarella, said the Alabama couple in the mid-60s were celebrating their wedding anniversary at the Great Exuma 5-star Sandal Emerald Bay resort when the incident happened on Friday, according to ABC News.

“He woke up and my dad was lying on the floor there, and he couldn’t move,” Austin recalled his mother after talking to him over the weekend, the station reported. “His legs and arms [were] Swollen and unable to move and screamed for someone to come in the door. ”

“I’m very heartbroken at the moment,” Austin said. “My dad had everything for me.”

Dennis, his son, added that he reported feeling ill on Thursday but thought he was “OK” after being discharged from a clinic in the Bahamas.

He told ABC News that the US embassy had contacted him on Friday night.

Officials have not publicly identified the dead. The other two victims – a man and a woman – were found on the other side of the split beachfront villa where the cheerleaders were staying, NBC’s “Today” show Report

Investigators at the scene are now looking into the property’s water heater, air conditioner and propane supply for possible leaks, the network added.

The results of the autopsy could come by Monday.

Area police said it was not clear how the people died, referring to their deaths as “sudden”.

A State Department spokesman told Gadget Clock Digital on Saturday that it was “closely monitoring” the investigation into the deaths of Americans.

“We are able to confirm the deaths of three U.S. citizens in the Bahamas. We are closely monitoring the local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death. We are ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement posted on Twitter: “They were sent to their first villa after arriving at the scene. Upon entering a bedroom, they saw a Caucasian man lying on the ground.” [sic] No signs of injuries were found. The local doctor later pronounced the victim dead. ”

Police officers went to a second villa where a man was found unresponsive and “stuck to a wall in the bathroom”. In the bedroom, a woman was found unresponsive. Police said the men showed signs of “convulsions”.

Bahamas police said authorities examined the bodies and found no signs of injuries. Local doctors later pronounced the two dead.

According to police, a couple tried to seek medical treatment the night before.

