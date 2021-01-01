Sandeep Patil’s Birthday: Sandeep Patil turns 5 years old today, find out interesting facts, Trivia and entries about her, from cricketer-select to Bollywood actor

Highlights Sandeep Patil played 29 Tests and 45 ODIs for India

Sandeep had inherited cricket

Patil coached India as well as foreign teams

New Delhi

Former Indian cricket midfielder Sandeep Patil is celebrating his 65th birthday today (August 18, 2021). Born in 1956 in Mumbai (now Mumbai) Maharashtra, Patil inherited cricket.

Sandeep Patil’s father Madhusudan Patil, who was selected for Team India, has been a first-class cricketer as well as a national level badminton player. The former right-handed batsman played a brilliant 64 in his debut ODI against Australia in Melbourne. Sandeep was part of the world champion team in 1983.

Bob Willis hit 6 fours in one over

India were 136 for five against England at Manchester’s Old Trafford in 1922. England had scored 425 in the first innings. The Indian team had lost the first Test. Team India was facing the threat of defeat in the second Test. In such a situation, Sandeep Patil played a brilliant game of 129 runs. Patil hit 18 fours and two sixes in his innings.

Out of these 18 fours, he had scored 6 runs in an over by fast bowler Bob Willis. Patil was known for his aggressive batting. It was an integral part of the Indian Middle Order in the early 1980s.

The first ball of the over was an off-stump shot on which Patil made a brilliant shot towards the extra cover boundary. The next ball was shot, Patil stepped back and hit a tennis forehand on the bowler’s head. The third ball was a no ball, but Patil hit another four off the backfoot.

He cut the fourth ball behind the point. Now he had hit four fours off four balls. He completed his century by cutting the ball from the street fielder. Willis tried to dodge Patil with a short ball but he hooked him and hit him for the sixth four of the over.

Miller added 96 runs with Kapil Dev

Patil shared a 96-run stand with Kapil Dev for the seventh wicket. Kapil hit 65 off 55 balls with nine fours and a six. After that, he added 97 for the 8th wicket with Madan Lal. Madan Lal contributed 26 runs. India were 379 for eight in their innings. No game was played on the fifth day of the match. And the match ended in a draw.

A six fell on the hockey field

Playing for Mumbai, Sandeep Patil batted first in his career high against Saurashtra at the Wankhede Stadium a week before his Test debut. Sandeep hit 210 off 205 balls with 19 fours and seven sixes. One of the sixes was so long that the ball went off the field to a nearby hockey stadium.



Played 29 Tests and 45 ODIs

Sandeep Patil played 29 Tests and 45 ODIs for India. He scored a total of 1588 runs in Tests with the help of 4 centuries and 7 fifties, while he has 1005 runs in ODIs. Patil has 8156 runs in 130 first-class matches. He has 20 centuries and 46 fifties in first-class matches.



Coach Team India and India A Team

After retiring from cricket, Sandeep Patil coached the Indian senior team and India A team. He also coached Kenya. Under Patil’s guidance, Kenya reached the semi-finals of the 2003 World Cup.



Try your luck in Bollywood

Sandeep Patil also tried his luck in Bollywood. He worked with actresses Poonam Dhillon and Debashree Roy in the Bollywood film ‘Kabhi Ajnabi Thi’. However, his career in films was not special.

In 2012, he was elected chairman of the selection committee

Sandeep was elected as the chairman of the selection committee in 2012. He held this position for 4 years. He made many big decisions during his tenure. They gave young people a chance.

