sandeepa dhar b praak rehearsing for the song in a Mumbai | Sandeepa Dhar will be seen in B Praak’s new song, rehearsals begin – details

Sandeepa Dhar will be seen in B Praak's new song, rehearsals begin

12 seconds ago
Ruling the masses with one exciting project after another, Sandeepa Dhar is now all set to collaborate with much-loved and popular music sensation and National Award winning singer-composer B Praak.

The music video brings back together the stellar team of current viral sensation Bijli Bijli as it is penned by Jani and composed by B Praak.

Sandeepa Dhar, who is known for her dancing as well as acting skills, is rehearsing for the song in Mumbai and was recently spotted at a Mumbai studio for a rehearsal. The team starts shooting for the music video in Karjat from Wednesday, November 24.

Recently, Sandeepa Dhar announced her first collaboration with Imtiaz Ali for a web series directed by Sajid Ali and Archit. Apart from this, Sandeepa will also be seen in Anushka Sharma’s upcoming production ‘My’ for Netflix.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 17:35 [IST]

