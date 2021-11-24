sandeepa dhar b praak rehearsing for the song in a Mumbai | Sandeepa Dhar will be seen in B Praak’s new song, rehearsals begin – details

News oi-Varsha Rani

Ruling the masses with one exciting project after another, Sandeepa Dhar is now all set to collaborate with much-loved and popular music sensation and National Award winning singer-composer B Praak.

The music video brings back together the stellar team of current viral sensation Bijli Bijli as it is penned by Jani and composed by B Praak.

Sandeepa Dhar, who is known for her dancing as well as acting skills, is rehearsing for the song in Mumbai and was recently spotted at a Mumbai studio for a rehearsal. The team starts shooting for the music video in Karjat from Wednesday, November 24.

Recently, Sandeepa Dhar announced her first collaboration with Imtiaz Ali for a web series directed by Sajid Ali and Archit. Apart from this, Sandeepa will also be seen in Anushka Sharma’s upcoming production ‘My’ for Netflix.

Let us tell you that Sandeepa Dhar has worked in many films and web series. He made his acting debut in 2010 in In This Life. Due to her acting in this film, she also got a nomination for Best Female Debut Actress at the Filmfare Awards. Apart from this, she has appeared in Mam Bhai, 7 Hours to Go and Heropanti.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 17:35 [IST]