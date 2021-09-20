Sane Takaiche hopes to become Japan’s first female leader

Mr. Abe is widely seen as living up to his promises of uplifting women in society. In the World Economic Forum’s annual analysis of the gender gap, Japan, which has the world’s third largest economy, ranks 120th out of 156 countries.

Women still struggle to gain traction in Japanese politics, especially at the national level. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike founded a party in 2017 in an attempt to disrupt a national election that year, but Mr. Abe led the Liberal Democrats to victory, while Ms. Koike’s party received only lukewarm support.

Another woman in the Liberal Democrats’ leadership race, 61-year-old Seiko Noda, has explicitly promoted gender equality, as well as the rights of older people and people with disabilities. But he did not get enough signatures from party MPs to qualify as a candidate.

The far-right Liberal Democrats have ruled for a decade, and analysts say women in particular had to deal with the right to rise in the party. “To make up for this loss of being a woman, you have to show more loyalty to conservatives,” said Mari Miura, a professor of political science at Sofia University in Tokyo. “And that means you have to be tough and feminist.”

Aside from gender, Ms. Takachi is an unusual leadership candidate because she does not come from a prominent political family. The top contenders, 58-year-old Taro Kono and 64-year-old Fumio Kishida, are both sons and grandsons of members of parliament. Mr. Abe’s grandfather was also a prime minister.

Ms. Takaichi’s mother was a police officer in Nara, and her father worked for a car company affiliated with Toyota. In a memoir, Takachi wrote that she was admitted to two major private universities, Waseda and Keio, but her parents wanted to save tuition money for her younger brother.

Instead, he attended Kobe University, a state school, where he played drums in a band and rode a motorcycle. After graduation, she spent a year in the United States, interning with Colorado’s then Congressman Patricia Schroeder, a Democrat.