Sangeeta Bijlani Salman Khan Bollywood: ‘Dosti ki hai, nibhani to pahegi’, why did ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani say this about Salman Khan?

Sangeeta and Salman’s affair lasted for a decade The affair between Sangeeta Bijlani and Salman Khan lasted for more than 10 years. The love between the two had reached the point of marriage, but the marriage was annulled at the last moment. Sangeeta Bijlani later married cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. However, their marriage did not last long and the two separated in 2010.

Miss India was Sangeeta, everyone in Bollywood used to call her ‘Electric’ Sangeeta Bijlani won the title of Miss India Universe in 1980. Although she only started modeling from the age of 15-16. Sangeetha started getting offers for films at the age of 15. In the early days, Sangeeta Bijlani was known as Bijli in the world of Bollywood modeling.

Debuted in 1988 by Sangeeta Bijlani Sangeeta Bijlani was the first to sign Rajiv Rai’s film ‘Tridev’. But before that, his film Prisoner and Weapon was released. However, Sangeeta Bijlani got her true identity from ‘Tridev’. Since then, Sangeeta Bijlani has acted in more than 25 films and distanced herself from films after her marriage to Azharuddin.

Still, Salman has friendships and family ties Whenever Sangeeta Bijlani is asked about her and Salman's relationship, she says that their friendship is still intact. "It's a good idea to make friends with people you've always known," he said. This is friendship … you have to do it. Sangeeta said that apart from Salman, she was in constant touch with former actress Meenakshi Seshadri.

Will Sangeeta return to movies? Sangeeta Bijlani has said that she is very happy that she has decided to quit acting. She still gets many offers but she turned them down. On the question of re-entering the acting field, Sangeeta said that if she finds a very sensitive and good character, she will not refuse to work in any film or web series. Recently, Sangeeta appeared on the dance reality show Super Dancer 4 with her co-star Jackie Shroff.

Actress Sangeeta Bijlani, who once rocked Bollywood with her beauty, has been away from acting for a long time. Even today, the affair between Sangeeta Bijlani and Salman Khan is being discussed. Recently, Sangeetha spoke openly with our fellow Itimes about her film career and her relationship with Salman.