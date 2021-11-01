Sangh people are occupying the parks with sticks, BJP spokesperson raged on the charge of BSP leader, clashes broke out on stage

During a program organized on a TV channel, when the BSP leader said that Sangh people used to occupy the parks early in the morning with sticks, BJP spokesperson and Uttar Pradesh government minister Swati Singh, who was present there, got enraged. During this, there was a clash between the two leaders on the stage itself.

In fact, during the program organized on Aaj Tak news channel, in response to a question by Anchor Chitra Tripathi, BSP leader Dharamvir Choudhary said that RSS people will find you occupying parks with sticks and sticks in the morning. There will not be a single mother and daughter in it. They will worship Rama but leave Sita. This is the gait, character and face of BJP people. Further, when the anchor was interrupted, he said that there is no participation of women in the RSS, we have a problem with this.

Responding to the allegations of the BSP leader, Swati Singh, a minister of the Uttar Pradesh government, who was present in the program, said that you talked about the Sangh. You said that Sangh people go to the park early in the morning with a stick. As soon as Swati Singh said this, the BSP leader interrupted him and started repeating his point and started saying that he does not go away but takes possession unauthorizedly. It is a paperless organization. This is not a registered organization, it is not an organization recognized by the Government of India. This should be stopped.

After the BSP leader said this much, BJP leader Swati Singh started saying that this is the culture of your party. After this again Tu-Tu Main-Main started between the two. In the middle of the BSP leader speaking, Swati Singh started saying that it is unfortunate that there is a man sitting in the women’s panel and there is no woman in the BSP. They talk that there are no women in the Sangh. There are no women in your party. If there was a woman in your party, a woman would be sitting on this platform.

After this, as soon as BSP leader Dharamveer Chaudhary talked about women’s crime in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP leader got angry again. BJP leader Swati Singh started saying which daughter are you talking about. People of BSP had abused my daughter at the middle crossroads. On this, BSP leaders also started saying that there is competition in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh regarding women crime. Stop this. However, later both fell silent when the anchor was stopped.

The post Sangh people occupying parks with sticks, BJP spokesperson furious at BSP leader’s allegation, clashes on stage appeared first on Jansatta.

#Sangh #people #occupying #parks #sticks #BJP #spokesperson #raged #charge #BSP #leader #clashes #broke #stage