Sanghamitra Maurya told CM Yogi that Aparna Yadav’s cousin, on the pretext of daughter-in-law, taunted her like this

Sanghmitra, MP from Badaun and daughter of former minister Swami Prasad Maurya, has described Aparna Yadav, who joined the BJP, as the cousin of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Forward of the Uttar Pradesh Meeting elections, the Samajwadi Social gathering has suffered a serious setback. BJP has damaged into Mulayam Singh Yadav’s household and has included his youthful daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav in its social gathering. On Wednesday, at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya bought Aparna the membership of the social gathering. At the similar time, Sanghamitra, MP from Badaun and daughter of former minister Swami Prasad Maurya, has described Aparna Yadav, who joined the BJP, as the cousin of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Sanghamitra Maurya has raised many questions by way of a publish made on Fb. The BJP MP made a publish on Fb on Wednesday, “Samskaras, phrases are good however inside whom is sanskar? Every week in the past a daughter’s father modifications the social gathering, the daughter was being attacked, in the present day the similar daughter-in-law with her cousin (Yogi ji) comes from one social gathering to a different, so welcome. Ought to this even be linked with the class that daughter (Maurya) belongs to backward class and daughter-in-law (Vishta) is from ahead class?”

Sanghamitra has requested, “Do sisters and daughters even have caste and faith? If the chief involves the BJP, then the nationalist and whether or not he’ll vote for the BJP or not, it’s not even thought of to boost the query, however the anti-national dwelling in the social gathering, why are questions being raised on his vote?

In the final line of the publish, Sanghamitra Maurya says, “Please do not advise the place ought to I am going and what ought to I do, I’m positive the place I’m.” Allow us to inform that in the previous, Swami Prasad Maurya, who was a minister in the Yogi authorities, had resigned from the publish of minister and membership of the BJP.

After that he joined the Samajwadi Social gathering. After this transfer of Swami Prasad Maurya, there was loads of hypothesis about the political future of Sanghamitra Maurya. Rejecting all these speculations, Sanghamitra mentioned that she’s going to stay in the BJP. At the similar time, after the current Fb of Sanghamitra Maurya, the market of hypothesis has as soon as once more heated up.