Sania Mirza at the Olympics: Sania Mirza and Ankita lost in the first round of the women’s doubles at the Tokyo Olympics

The Indian pair of Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina lost to Nadia and Lyudmila Kichenok of Ukraine in the first round of the Tokyo Olympic women’s doubles on Sunday.Sania and Ankita got off to a good start by winning the first set 6-0 but could not keep pace in the next two sets. The Indian pair lost the match 6-0, 7-6, 10-8, which lasted for about an hour and a half.

Sania and Ankita led 5-3 in the second set. But the Ukrainian pair made a brilliant comeback. He won the second set in a tiebreaker. She was leading 7-0 in the tiebreaker in the third set but the return of Sania and Ankita took the score to 8-8. In the end, the Ukrainian pair won the match 6-0, 6-7 (0). 8-10 won.

India’s Sumit Nagal advanced to the second round after defeating Israel’s Denis Istomin in the men’s singles on Saturday. He became the third Indian to win an Olympic men’s singles event after Zeeshan Ali (1988 Seoul) and Leander Paes (1996 Atlanta).

