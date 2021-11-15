Sania Mirza birthday wish to her mother on her birthday husband Shoaib Malik special wish his wife indian tennis star singer Neeti Mohan pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali made these comments

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is very active on social media. Born on November 15, 1986 in Mumbai, Sania Mirza often shares pictures and videos on Instagram. Sania shared three pictures on 15 November 2021. In one picture, he shared his childhood picture with mother Naseema. In the other two, she was seen with her younger sister Anam and mother.

Sania Mirza wrote in the caption of her post, ‘Happy Birthday Mamma. Lots of love. I will be forever grateful for sharing my birthday with you…. Your child will always love you. Is.’ Actually, few people know that Sania Mirza and her mother Naseema have the same date of birth. On the other hand, Naseema also shared a picture with Sania on her Instagram. In its caption, he wrote, ‘Happy Birthday Sania Meri Jaan.’

This post of Sania went viral in no time. Many people including former Indian cricket team all-rounder Suresh Raina, singer Neeti Mohan, Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali, Indian tennis player Karman Kaur Thandi and Romanian tennis player Andreea Mitu and many other celebrities have commented on this post. Reactions are given. Neeti Mohan wrote, ‘Happy Birthday dear Sania Mirza and Naseema Mirza Aunty. Much love to both of you.

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik has also wished his wife Sania Mirza on her birthday on social media. He wrote, ‘Happy Birthday Sanu.’ Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Hyderabad in April 2010. Sania gave birth to son Izhaan in 2018.

Sania first came into limelight when she won the mixed doubles bronze medal with Leander Paes at the 2002 Asian Games. In 2003, she won the girls’ doubles title at the Wimbledon Championships in collaboration with Alyssa Klebanova. Sania won a gold medal in mixed doubles with Leander Paes at the 2006 Doha Asian Games besides winning a silver medal in women’s singles.