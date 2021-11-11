Sania Mirza Blames Husband Shoaib Malik for not caring towards her indian tennis star shared video on instagram farah khan wife of robin uthappa also commented

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has shared a video about her husband and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. In this video he has said that Shoaib does not respect him. This video of him is becoming fiercely viral on social media.

Shoaib Malik and his wife Sania Mirza, one of the most senior players of the Pakistan team at the moment, are always in the limelight. There is often a lot of love between the two. Recently, in the match against Scotland, Sania was seen cheering during Shoaib’s batting.

Sania Mirza constantly makes headlines for her videos and photos on social media as well. Meanwhile, he has shared a reel video on his Instagram profile. In this video, through a film dialogue, she is pointing towards husband Shoaib Malik, saying that he does not respect his wife.

Actually Sania Mirza has shared a reel video in which the dialogue is, ‘Son, always stay away from those people who do not appreciate you. After this, the answer comes in the girl’s voice that, I live in her house. Sania Mirza points towards Shoaib Malik on this.

This video is of Sania and Shoaib’s room. While Shoaib is seen lying on the bed behind and Sania Mirza is making an Instagram reel video. In the caption of this video, Sania has also described herself as the chicken of the house. This means that the Indian tennis star is equal to the chicken of the house.

Cricketer Robin Uthappa’s wife Shithala and famous film director Farah Khan have also commented on this video of Sania. Farah Khan wrote that, Full actress. While others praised Sania’s acting and many people supported Shoaib Malik on this funny video and many wrote that they cannot do this.

Shoaib Malik is currently a part of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2021 squad. He played a brilliant innings of 54 runs in 18 balls in the match against Scotland. Sania Mirza was seen in the audience cheering for him. Sania is often seen cheering for Shoaib Malik.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik married each other on 12 April 2010. The two now also have a 3-year-old son named Izhaan. Sania Mirza is India’s best female tennis player while Shoaib Malik is currently one of the senior most players of Pakistan cricket team.