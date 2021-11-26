Sania Mirza calls her husband Shoaib Malik a liar Indian tennis star said I know on the way means Instagram Reels Watch Video

A message is also written on the video. It is written on it, ‘I call husband and ask where are you? The answer comes from the husband that I am ‘on the way’. After this it is written, ‘I understand that you still have not left from there.’

Sania Mirza has called her husband and former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik a ‘liar’. Do not be surprised, the Indian tennis star has also shared this information on social media through Instagram Reels. Sania Mirza shared a reel on Instagram. In the background of the video, the song Yeh Teri Jhoothi ​​Baatein Saari Maan Lun is playing. Sania Mirza is rhyming on it.

Sania Mirza wrote in the caption of the video, ‘We all know what it means to be ‘on the way’. Sania has also tagged the video on #reelsinstagram #reelkarofeelkaro #mohmohkedhaage. His post is viral on social media. Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa’s wife Sheetal Uthappa and Omani cricketer Sufiyan Mahmood have also given their comments and reactions on this post.

Apart from this, many other people have commented. vinodyadav7819 wrote, ‘Hahahaha sania ji superb cute video.’ sariahfahad wrote, ‘Every husband in the world gives this answer. It fits into their system by default.

gulfissha wrote, ‘Being on the way means it will take 2-3 hours comfortably.’ raghavdiljeet wrote, ‘Suppose, keep quiet and what will you do?’ fsumaira said, ‘This is for my husband too. have i left? are you still in the office? Yes.’ khaleelsngr wrote, ‘Hahaha, every wife has this issue.’

Let us tell you that Sania Mirza is very active on social media. A few days back, he shared a picture of himself on Instagram. In that, he had divided his body into 3 parts through illusion. That post of his also became quite viral. Many celebrities had given comments and reactions on that too.