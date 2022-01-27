Sania Mirza First Marriage Broken Alleged For Disrespecting Indian Flag Journey of Shoaib Malik Wife Full of Ups And Downs

Sania Mirza Journey Ups and Downs: There were many allegations against Sania Mirza, from the issue of fatwa to insulting the tricolor. At the same time, his first marriage also broke up with Sohrab Mirza.

In the year 2003, a young 17-year-old girl entered the world of Indian tennis. At that time no one thought that this girl would one day create history and also win 6 Grand Slams for the country. That girl is none other than Sania Mirza who has now decided to put a complete stop to her career.

Sania Mirza started her professional career in 2003 at the senior level. During the Australian Open in 2022, he announced his retirement after this season. His journey has been full of ups and downs. During this he struggled a lot and faced many challenges.

People of her religion raised questions against Sania

A fatwa has also been issued against Sania Mirza for wearing a short dress while playing tennis in the initial days. In 2005, a religious guru had raised an objection to his dress while issuing a fatwari against him. However, the Indian tennis star had clearly said that she herself will decide what to wear.

After this, Sania Mirza has also come under target of religious guru for shooting at a religious place in 2007. In 2008, he was also targeted for sitting with his feet towards the tricolor. After this, Sania has also been accused of insulting the tricolor.

Sania Mirza’s engagement was broken

Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik married on 12 April 2010 in Hyderabad. Sania had earlier broken up with childhood friend Sohrab Mirza in 2009. The reason behind the breakup of the engagement of both was not revealed at the moment, but the family members had said that Sohrab and Sania have taken this decision together.

It was also told that Sohrab is the son of a bakery businessman from Hyderabad who was studying MBA at that time. Both Sania and Sohrab studied together at St. Mary’s College. The families of both Sania and Sohrab also have an old friendship.

Sania Mirza has won 6 Grand Slams in her career so far. This includes 3 mixed doubles and 3 women’s doubles titles. She won Wimbledon and US Open in 2015 and Australian Open in 2016 in women’s doubles. At the same time, Sania has won the title of Wimbledon in 2009, French Open in 2012 and US Open in 2014 in mixed doubles.