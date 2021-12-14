Sania Mirza husband Shoaib Malik get irritated his wife Indian Tennis Star told how much difference between India vs Pakistan

During the show, the anchor had asked Sania, ‘There is no difference between the people of India and Pakistan, but do you feel any special difference, when you come to your in-laws’ house or Pakistan, what is the difference?’

Shoaib Malik, the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, is very annoyed by one thing of his wife Sania Mirza. He told this in the talk show ‘Time Out with Ehsan Khan’. Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her son Izhaan Mirza Malik were also present in the show. When asked by the anchor, Sania had told that what is the difference between India and Pakistan?

During the show, Sania said many times that she always speaks the truth. The anchor asked Shoaib Malik, ‘Any thing that you would say that this habit should not be in Sania. Is there such a thing?’ After hearing the question, Shoaib looked at Sania and said, ‘Now should I also speak?’ The anchor said, ‘Only tell the truth.’

Shoaib Malik said, ‘One thing is very bad in Sania. That is, if something is bothering them, then they think that it should be solved at the same time, at the same point and I am completely opposite to it.

Sania said, ‘Yes, this is absolutely true. I say short it out and then move on. It will end here, but they keep it.’ Shoaib Malik started giving his clarification on this.

He said, ‘It’s not that you already have a lot of things going on in your mind and you talk about getting one more thing in your mind. Then discuss it.’ To this the anchor said, ‘That’s why you ignore?’

Then Sania says, ‘No, it is not like that. They sit silently. They want the other to become tired and silent on their own. They say we will talk about it when we have time. But I say it has happened now, let’s do one-to-four now. Finish it now.

Responding to this question, Sania said, ‘Like you are saying, in the same way I believe that we are similar in most things, but there are some cultural differences. I think it is a bit much because I am from South and he is Punjabi.

Sania said, ‘Punjabi Vibrant… No, no, there are more colourful. There is a difference in vote culture. But as I am from Hyderabad, so our food is almost the same. There are few chillies here. It’s a 19-20-like difference.