Sania Mirza Husband Shoaib Malik Peshawar Zalmi Beats Quetta Gladiators in First Match of Pakistan Super League

Shoaib Malik Peshawar Zalmi Beats Quetta Gladiators: Shoaib Malik led Peshawar Zalmi made a winning start by defeating Quetta Gladiators by 5 wickets in the first match. Malik was given the captaincy in this match after Wahab Riaz got corona infected.

In their first match of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022), Shoaib Malik’s team Peshawar Zalmi defeated Sarfaraz Khan-led Quetta Gladiators by 5 wickets. It was a high-scoring match with skipper Malik hitting an unbeaten 48 off 32 balls to give his team a winning start in the tournament.

Shoaib Malik, husband of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, hit a four and hit 4 sixes in this innings. Apart from him, Hussain Talat also played an innings of 52 runs in 29 balls. Opener Yasir Khan gave Peshawar a quick start by scoring 30 runs off 12 balls.

Let us tell you that due to the corona infection of regular captain Wahab Riaz, Malik was captaining Shoaib Malik in this match. Left-handed batsman Hussain Talat scored 52 runs in 29 balls and shared an 81-run partnership with Malik. Earlier, being sent to bat, Quetta Gladiators scored 190 for four.

England’s 20-year-old Will Smed scored 97 runs in 62 balls with the help of 11 fours and four sixes. At the same time, Ahsan Ali scored 73 runs. Both shared a 155-run partnership for the first wicket. Leg spinner Usman Qadir sent both the batsmen to the pavilion. Fast bowler Samin Gul also took two wickets for 41 runs. He got Smeed caught at deep midwicket, denying him a century.

In Peshawar’s innings, James Faulkner of Australia dismissed Talat in the 17th over when Peshawar needed 32 runs in three overs. Shoaib Malik took the team to victory by hitting two sixes and a four in the next over of Faulkner. Earlier in the opening match of the tournament, Multan Sultans defeated Karachi Kings by 7 wickets.

This season of PSL consists of 6 teams. A total of 34 matches will be played in this league, whose final match will be held on 27 February at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. All 6 teams will play each team 2-2 times. After this the top 4 teams will go to the playoffs. Multan Sultans will face Lahore Qalandars in the first match and in the second match the teams of Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will face each other.