Sania Mirza husband Shoaib Malik scored fastest T20 fifty for Pakistan Petition filed against Indian tennis star lucky charm Pakistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup

Shoaib’s performance in the last 2 overs was exceptional. He played 8 balls in the last 2 overs and scored 37 runs. On the basis of his stormy innings, Pakistan managed to score 189 runs for 4 wickets in 20 overs. Shoaib remained unbeaten on 54 off 18 balls.

Shoaib Malik created history in the match against Scotland in Sharjah on Sunday. He became the fastest batsman to score a half-century for Pakistan in T20 cricket. During this fiery innings of Shoaib Malik, his wife and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza was also present in the stadium along with son Izhaan Mirza Malik. During the match, Sania and Izhaan were seen cheering Shoaib Malik fiercely.

Pakistan decided to bat first. When Shoaib Malik came to the crease to bat, Pakistan’s score was 112 for 3 in 15 overs. After this, the Pakistani all-rounder made the record of making the fastest fifty for his country by hitting a fifty in just 18 balls. She broke the previous record held by Pakistani female cricketer Nida Dar. Nida Dar scored a 20-ball half-century for Pakistan against South Africa in 2019.

Every time Shoaib hit a six, wife Sania Mirza along with son Izhaan Mirza Malik was seen encouraging him. Screenshots of Sania cheering for Shoaib went viral on Twitter. Social media users credited the star cricketer’s wife for being a “lucky charm” for him.

@Iam_Mian wrote on Twitter, ‘Sania Mirza has always been a lucky charm for Shoaib Malik as she has always given a stellar performance whenever she comes to the ground to support him.’ @Ayemanmalik01 wrote, ‘Behind every successful man there is a woman’s hand!!’

@TWrites11 wrote, ‘Sania Mirza is the only Indian to reach the semi-finals.’ @Mahii_taekook07 wrote, ‘We file this petition with the demand that whenever Pakistan is playing Sania Mirza must be present in that match.’ @DareliAhmad wrote, ’54 runs in just 18 balls. Strike rate of 300. Fastest T20 fifty for Pakistan. Thanks Sania Mirza.

Talking about Shoaib Malik’s record, he became the player (both men and women) to score the fastest fifty in T20 cricket for Pakistan. He broke Umar Akmal’s record among men. Umar Akmal made 21 against Australia in 2010 at Edgbaston and in 2016 against New Zealand at Hamilton in 22 balls.

However, if we talk about the fastest half-century in the T20 World Cup, this record still remains in the name of Yuvraj Singh. Yuvraj had hit a 12-ball fifty against England in Durban in 2007. He is followed by Stefan Maiberg of the Netherlands. Stephen Myberg hit a 17-ball fifty against Ireland in Sylhet, Bangladesh in 2014.

Malik is the third cricketer to score a half-century in 18 balls in the T20 World Cup. Before him, Glenn Maxwell of Australia had scored half-centuries in 2014 against Pakistan in Mirpur and India’s KL Rahul in 2021 against Scotland in Dubai in the same number of balls.