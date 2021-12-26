sania mirza husband sohaib malik do not love her know what whole matter news updates on Shah Rukh Khan Dialogue Instagram reel watch video

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are often unable to live together due to their respective professional commitments. However, these days Sania Mirza is spending quality time with husband Shoaib Malik.

Shoaib Malik does not love Sania Mirza. Shoaib Malik, the senior all-rounder and former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, himself has publicly said this. However, the Indian tennis star has also told him that not loving him will be his only loss. Don’t be surprised, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have created a new Instagram reel. Both are seen having fun in it.

Sania and Shoaib are often unable to live together due to their respective professional commitments. However, these days Sania Mirza is spending quality time with husband Shoaib Malik. Both often share reels on Instagram. In this sequence, he has shared another funny video on social media. Funny fights are being seen between the two in the video.

Shoaib is seen speaking in the voice of Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan. Fans are also very fond of this video. In the video, Shoaib Malik is telling Sania in Shahrukh’s voice that I do not love you. On this Sania smiles and says, ‘Your loss in this, I have nothing.’ During this, the same song plays in the background, Sania only acts.

Sania wrote in the caption of the video, ‘It is your only loss friend.’ He has also tagged this #reels #issmeinteraghata. Users have also made funny comments on this post of Sania. One user wrote, ‘Sania is speaking right, Shoaib bhai.’

Let us tell you that Sania married Shoaib on 12 April 2010. Then there was a lot of opposition about the marriage of both. Trolled on social media too. Both have been married for more than 11 years. They have a son, Izhaan Malik Mirza.

Shoaib Malik was the captain of the Pakistan team in the ICC T20 World Cup played for the first time in 2007. Then the Pakistan team reached the final. India won the first title by defeating Pakistan in the final.

Pakistan cricket team won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2009. Then the captain of the team was Younis Khan, Shoaib Malik was part of the team. Shoaib Malik has been a member of the Pakistan team in all the T20 World Cups held so far.