Sania Mirza Milkha Singh Mary Kom, From Olympic Medalist To Asian Gold Medalist These Players Married Other Sports Players

Indain Players Relationship With Other SportsPerson: Cricket in India is heavily dominated by other sports. However, there are players in other sports like hockey, tennis, wrestling and badminton etc., who have made the country proud.

In a country like India, there is only one game for which people have a passion. That is cricket. Cricket is heavy over other sports in India. In such a situation, the achievements of the players playing other games are not noticed. However, there are players in other sports like hockey, tennis, wrestling and badminton etc., who have made the country proud. Unlike cricketers, the personal life of these players is very private.

People don’t know much about those players. Here we will know about some of the best players of India who chose the player of other sports other than their game as their companion for life. These include Olympic medalist Mary Kom, Asian gold medalist Milkha Singh, tennis stars Sania Mirza and Sheetal Gautam and basketball player Pratima Singh. A bio-pic has also been made on Mary Kom and Milkha Singh.

Mary Kom-Karung Onkholar

6-time world champion Mary Kom is originally from Manipur. We know a lot about her life, as Priyanka Chopra played the role of Mary Kom in the blockbuster biopic Mary Kom made on her. Mary Kom married footballer Karung Onkholar in 2005. His first meeting with Karung was in 2000, when his luggage was stolen from a train while on his way to Bangalore.

Mary Kom was going to participate in the National Games to be held in Punjab. Karung was studying law at Delhi University. Karung was also the president of the Northeast Students’ Union. He had helped Mary Kom. After that both became good friends and started dating each other. Both got married in the year 2005. Mary Kom has 3 sons and a daughter. She became the mother of twin sons in 2007. In 2013, she gave birth to another son. He adopted the daughter in 2018.

Milkha Singh-Nirmal Kaur Saini

Milkha Singh, popularly known as the Flying Sikh, is no more with us. Born on 20 November 1929 in Pakistani Punjab, Milkha Singh won several gold medals for India at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. He won two gold medals each in the 1958 and 1962 Asian Games. Padma Shri awardee Milkha’s journey as a player was so inspiring that a Bollywood film named Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was also made on him. Farhan Akhtar played the role of Milkha Singh in that film.

Milkha Singh was married to Nirmal Saini, former captain of the Indian women’s volleyball team. Milkha Singh’s first meeting with Nirmal Kaur Saini was in 1955 in Ceylon (Sri Lanka). Both had gone to take part in a tournament. Milkha Singh was part of the athletics team. In Colombo, an Indian businessman had invited the volleyball team and athletics team for matches. It was then that Milkha Singh met Nirmal Kaur for the first time.

It was love at first sight for Milkha Singh. The two talked with each other for hours. It is said that Milkha Singh had written the number of his hotel on Nirmal Kaur’s hand as there was no paper at that place. Later the two met again in 1958. However, their love story began in 1960. Then the two met at the National Stadium in Delhi.

By that time Milkha Singh had become a big name. had made a name for himself. Initially, he used to spend time on coffee breaks with Nirmal Kaur. Gradually this meeting turned into love. Both got married in the year 1962. Nirmal Kaur died on 13 June 2021 in Ajit Singh Nagar. Milkha Singh also said goodbye to life in Chandigarh on June 18, 2021, 5 days after the death of his wife.

Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza needs no introduction. He has an important role in taking Indian tennis to the heights. Sania Mirza, who has won six Grand Slams, has also won gold medals for the country at the Doha in 2006 and the Incheon Asian Games in 2014.

He also won a bronze at the 2002 Busan Asian Games, 2 silver at the Doha Asian Games, a silver and a bronze at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games and a silver medal at the 2010 Incheon Asian Games.

Sania’s fans were taken by surprise when she decided to tie the knot with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010. Sania and Shoaib met in a restaurant. Later Shoaib came to see their match. Soon the two became friends and fell in love.

Sheetal Gautam – Robin Uthappa

Like Robin Uthappa, his wife Sheetal Gautam has also had a successful sports career. She used to play tennis from a very young age. He has also represented the national team in several tournaments. Born on 6 June 1981 in Bangalore, Sheetal is older than Robin in age.

Sheetal Gautam had a career-high WTA singles ranking of 591. His career-high WTA ranking in doubles was 477. Sheetal Goutham has won 5 ITF singles and 13 ITF doubles titles.

Pratima Singh-Ishant Sharma

Basketball player Pratima Singh is the wife of fast bowler Ishant Sharma. In the year 2011, both of them met in the Basketball League in Delhi. Ishant was the chief guest there. Ishant’s sister introduced him to Pratima. Soon both became good friends.

In no time this friendship turned into love and in the year 2016, both of them got married. The couple is often seen expressing their love for each other on social media.

Pratima, who hails from Varanasi, started her basketball career from Jesus and Mary College, Delhi University (DU). He won two consecutive gold medals while leading DU in the All India Inter-University League in 2010-11. Pratima has represented the Indian team at the Asian Basketball Championships (2006, 07, 09) and 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games thrice during her career.