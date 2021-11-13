sania-mirza-reacts-on-viral-hot-photos-of-shoaib-malik-and-pakistani-actress-ayesha-omar-indian-tennis-star-shared-video-on-instagram-saying-get-ready- for-it – On viral pictures with actress Ayesha Omar, people said – why are you getting divorced, Sania Mirza said

Hot pictures of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and actress Ayesha Omar remain a topic of constant discussion. While many people are trolling the actress regarding this, many things are also being said about Indian tennis star and Shoaib’s wife Sania Mirza.

Some hot pictures of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and actress Ayesha Omar have been the subject of discussion on social media for the last few days. These pictures were shared by the Pak actress herself on her Instagram and on seeing it became viral.

The actress also had to be trolled on these pictures. Even many people commented that why are Shoaib and Sania bent on getting divorced. Most people have targeted Ayesha. Some people have also expressed surprise that how Shoaib’s wife Sania did not face any problem with such a photoshoot.

In the midst of all this, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza shared a video on her Instagram page. In this video, she was seen changing her looks on the English song, ‘Get Ready For It’. That means, get ready for it.

Many comments are being made continuously on this video about Sania. Most of the people are trolling him to celebrate the defeat of Pakistan. People are constantly commenting that you have done this post at the wrong time.

Talking about these pictures of Shoaib Malik and Ayesha Umar, they are from a local magazine, which was clicked last month. Ayesha shared some pictures after Pakistan’s win over Scotland in the T20 World Cup.

At the same time, on the day of the semi-final between Australia and Pakistan, Ayesha shared some pictures in the swimming pool with Shoaib Malik on Instagram. For which he had to come under the trolls’ target.

There are many discussions on social media about all these pictures. Responding to all this, he said, ‘He (Shoaib Malik) is married and very happy with his wife. I have a lot of respect for both Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza. Shoaib and I are good friends and well wishers of each other. In this world also people have such relationships.

Significantly, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot with each other in 2010. Pakistani cricketer and Indian tennis star also has a three-year-old son, Izhaan. Many times in the current T20 World Cup, Sania has been seen cheering for Shoaib in the stadium.