Sania Mirza retires from tennis at end of season, says my body wearing down my knee hurting

Sania Mirza Retire: Sania Mirza misplaced within the first spherical of girls’s doubles at the Australian Open on 19 January 2022. He then introduced that 2022 can be the final season of his tennis profession.

Sania Mirza Retirement: Sania Mirza, who took Indian girls’s tennis to the heights, introduced her retirement plans on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. She informed about it after shedding within the first spherical of girls’s singles at the Australian Open 2022.

After the loss, Sania Mirza stated that she is going to retire at the end of this season. Sania stated after the match, ‘I’ve determined that this shall be my final season. I’m taking it week after week. Unsure if I can play the entire season, however I wish to play it full time. Later his father and coach Imran Mirza additionally confirmed this to ESPN.

Sania Mirza entered the ladies’s doubles of the primary Grand Slam of the yr in pairing with Nadia Kichnok of Ukraine. Nonetheless, he needed to face defeat within the first spherical itself. In a match that lasted one hour and 37 minutes, the pair of Sania and Nadia had been defeated by the Slovenian pair of Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan 4-6, 6-7(5). Nadia Kitchenok didn’t appear to be in rhythm through the match. He made many easy errors.

After the match on the court docket at quantity 5 at Melbourne Park, Sania Mirza stated, ‘There are some causes for this (retirement). It isn’t as straightforward as ‘okay’. I’m not going to play. I feel it’s taking longer for me to get well.’

Sania stated, ‘I’m touring a lot with my 3-year-old son (Izhaan Mirza Malik). I’m placing him at danger too. That is one thing I’ve to bear in mind. I really feel like my body is deteriorating. Right this moment my knee was hurting rather a lot. I’m not saying that’s the reason we misplaced however I really feel as I get older, I’m taking time to get well.

Sania stated, ‘Additionally for me to seek out that inspiration every day. Now there isn’t any such vitality as earlier than. There are extra days now than ever earlier than after I do not feel like doing it. I’ve all the time stated that I’ll play so long as I benefit from the second. I’m not certain that I’m having fun with that course of as a lot now.’

Sania Mirza has received 6 Grand Slams in her profession thus far. On this, 3 combined doubles and three girls’s doubles classes have been received. In girls’s doubles, she received Wimbledon and US Open in 2015 and Australian Open in 2016. Previous to this, she performed the ultimate of the 2011 French Open. On the identical time, in combined doubles, he received Wimbledon in 2009, French Open in 2012 and US Open in 2014.