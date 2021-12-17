Sania Mirza reveal Shoaib Malik secret husband is not as innocent as he seems says on pakistani tv channel talk show

Shoaib said, ‘Whenever things are not of their choice, then their reaction comes. Have to go through this hurdle everyday. To this Sania said, ‘Yes, it is true. You deserve this. I do not care it.’

Sania Mirza’s husband Shoaib Malik is counted among very gentle and settled cricketers. However, his wife and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza does not agree with this. He says that Shoaib Malik is not as innocent as he seems. Sania Mirza revealed this secret of husband Shoaib Malik in a talk show coming on Pakistani TV channel.

In the show, Shoaib Malik, former captain of the Pakistani cricket team, accused Sania of taunting her about old things whenever Sania’s wishes are not done. Shoaib was asked by the anchor, ‘If you have been forgetting your wife’s birthday once or twice, then what is the reaction from her side?’ To this Shoaib said, ‘That one time reaction does not come.’ The anchor asked, ‘Why what happens?’

Shoaib said, ‘Whenever things are not of their choice, then their reaction comes. Have to go through this hurdle everyday. To this Sania laughed and said, ‘Yes, it is true.’ To this Shoaib said, ‘I forget my birthday too.’ Then Sania Mirza said, ‘You deserve this. You forget yours, I don’t care about it, but how did you forget mine?’

Shoaib said, ‘What is the bigger thing, forgetting a birthday or forgetting a person?’ After this the anchor asked, ‘Shoaib’s pride is more and yours is less, is this true?’ To this Sania Mirza said, ‘No, this is a lie. They have no pride.

Meanwhile, Shoaib told that Sania does not lie by the way. Yes, it definitely hides things while posting a post on social media. To this Sania said, ‘I do not say that I do not lie, but I always try not to lie.’

Meanwhile, the anchor asked, ‘Sania, you tell Shoaib that Shoaib is not as innocent as he looks, is it true?’ Sania said, ‘Yes it is absolutely right. They are not innocent at all. Sania reiterated that they are not innocent.