Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik in Pakistan reach Lahore Hyderabadi raised slogan in Punjabi said this about biryani in Karachi Fans ecstatic Watch Video

Sania Mirza is from Hyderabad in India. However, on reaching Lahore, he raised the slogan in Punjabi. Similarly, on reaching Karachi, he talked about the biryani there. It is known that Biryani of Hyderabad is famous all over the world.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is currently on a visit to her in-laws’ house ie Pakistan. There she is also promoting her perfumes. She is accompanied by her husband and former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik. Sania recently launched her perfumes ‘Allrounder’ and ‘Smash’.

One of the reasons behind naming perfumes as ‘All-rounder’ and ‘Smash’ is that Shoaib Malik is one of the star all-rounders of Pakistan, whereas Sania Mirza has often been known for her smash hits. Sania Mirza also went to Lahore and Karachi in connection with the promotion of perfumes. Videos of Sania being in Lahore and Karachi are viral on social media.

When Sania Mirza went to attend an event in Lahore on Sunday, she interacted with fans at a local mall. The tennis star raised the slogan in Punjabi saying, ‘Jinne Lahore nahi vekhiya (those who have not seen Lahore).’ In response, fans completed the slogan saying, ‘Woh Jamia Hi Nahi (Its not existence).’

A day earlier, Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza stunned fans with their style when they arrived in Karachi on Saturday. When Sania was asked about the most delicious dishes of Karachi, she said, ‘I believe that if you do not eat potato biryani in Karachi, then what did you eat.’

On this he was asked, ‘Well then you have experience of our biryani. How did you like the biryani of Karachi people?’ To this Sania said, ‘Look, I am from Hyderabad, where biryani is very famous. It means that when I am saying that Biryani of Karachi is very good, then understand that Biryani of Karachi is very good.

Let us tell you that Sania shared a picture on Instagram regarding the launch of her perfumes on Sunday. Sania and Shoaib Malik were in the picture. Sania was wearing a mahroon kaftan adorned with golden motifs. Her beautiful dress was designed by the famous Pakistani designer Hassan Shahryar Yasin (HSY).

Sania tied her hair in a thick ponytail. She had a pair of gold drop earrings, a gold ring on her fingers and a gold watch on her wrist. The star tennis player was wearing nude high heel pumps sandals. At the same time, Shoaib Malik was wearing a black suit, crisp white shirt and black bow tie.