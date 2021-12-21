Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Nephew 19 Years Old Pakistani Cricketer Mohammad Huraira Hits Triple Century in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

19-year-old Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Huraira has created history by scoring a triple century in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. He also has a special relationship with Shoaib Malik and his wife Sania Mirza.

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik’s nephew Mohammad Huraira created history on Monday. He scored a triple century against Balochistan in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. With this, he has become the second youngest cricketer from Pakistan to score a triple century in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

At the age of 19 years and 239 days, Mohammad Huraira has done a new feat by scoring a triple century. Earlier, Pakistani legend Javed Miandad had scored a triple century in first-class cricket at the age of 17 years and 310 days. He is the husband of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and nephew of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Let us tell you that Huraira is playing a first-class season for the first time, who scored a triple century at the age of 19 years 239 days. He became the second and eighth overall cricketer to cross 300 in the first-class history of Pakistan. Apart from this, Huraira has become the 22nd player to score over 300 on Pakistani soil.

Mike Bearley, Mark Taylor and Virender Sehwag have done this feat in foreign players. Huraira Playing for Northern against Balochistan, Huraira scored an unbeaten 311 off 341 balls which included 40 fours and four sixes. This is his third century this season.

MILESTONE: 19 year old Muhammad Huraira scores triple century in Quaid e Azam Trophy, becomes 2nd youngest Pakistani to score a triple-ton in FC cricket, his triple century comes in only 327 balls. What an achievement in maiden season by this youngster. pic.twitter.com/IstgaM828Q — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) December 20, 2021

When Sehwag became ‘Sultan of Multan’

Virender Sehwag made history on 29 March 2004 in the Test match being played against Pakistan in Multan. He played a historic innings of 309 runs in this match. After this innings, he got the title Sultan of Multan. He has two triple centuries in Test cricket to his name.

After this, he was dismissed on 29 March 2008 against South Africa in Chennai after scoring 319 runs. Australian legend Sir Don Bradman was the first batsman to score two triple centuries in Test cricket. They were followed by Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara and Chris Gayle who scored two triple centuries in their respective Test careers.