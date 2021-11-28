Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Photo on Instagram Together In Launch Event of Perfumes All Rounder Smash Indian Tennis Star Shared Stunning Pictures With Pakistan Cricketer

Sania Mirza shared a picture with her husband Shoaib Malik. This picture is from the event of perfumes launched by him. Sania has shared the name of these perfumes in her Instagram post. Earlier, both had shared the teaser of the video related to this event.

Both Sania Mirza and her husband and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik shared a video two-three days ago on their Instagram accounts. There were many speculations whether the two are going to come together in any film, serial, ad. Clarifying this, Shoaib and Sania shared the full video on Saturday.

This video is actually of a company’s perfume brand. Shoaib is seen in action in this video, while Sania’s name is there but her face is not shown. The two brand names of this perfume are Allrounder and Smash. The pictures related to the launch of which Sania Mirza shared with her husband Shoaib Malik on Instagram today.

In these pictures, Sania is wearing a maroon gown type dress. Shoaib Malik is seen wearing a black suit, white shirt and black bow in this picture. In this picture, both Sania and Shoaib are seen posing. In the caption of this photo post, Sania has given information related to the launch.

Sania has earlier written in the caption of this post that, ‘Strong is the new black’ which seems like an English phrase. Also in the next line, he has written that, while launching his perfumes ‘Allrounder’ and ‘Smash’. At the same time, apart from this post, Sania made two more posts in which her getup was the same, only she was seen giving different poses.

Let us tell you that there can be a reason behind the name of all-rounder and smash. Actually Shoaib Malik has been one of the star all-rounders of Pakistan. At the same time, Sania Mirza, who has won many titles in doubles for India, has often been known for her smash hits. That’s why both of them might have kept these names.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik often remain a hot topic on social media. Indian tennis stars are often very active on social media. She also often shares reel videos in which she is seen taunting and having fun with her husband Shoaib through songs. You can watch this video by visiting their profile.